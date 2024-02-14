"Weeks go by and the answers inside the court don't appear" – Diego Schwartzman heartbroken as Argentina Open 1R exit brings 'sadness and anger'

Diego Schwartzman was heartbroken after crashing out of the Argentina Open 2024. Schwatzman lost 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 to Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in the opening round on Tuesday, February 13. His last tournament win was notably here in 2021 and he hasn't grabbed any more titles since then.

Tuesday's loss was Schwartzman's fourth in five appearances in the 2024 season. He started the season with a straight-set win over Jacob Bradshaw in the qualifiers at the Brisbane International. He, however, failed to enter the main draw as he went down 6-1, 6-4 to Alex Michelsen in the next match.

Schwartzman next played in the qualifiers at the Australian Open but lost his opener to Denis Kudla. The Argentinian returned home with the hope of gaining momentum on the back of crowd support at the Cordoba Open. His hopes, however, were dashed following a loss to compatriot Roman Andres Burruchuga.

After his defeat at the Argentina Open, Schwartzman admitted to feeling sad and upset with his run of form.

"The feeling is sadness and anger because things continue not to happen," he said during a press conference in Buenos Aires (translated by @Olly_Tennis_ on X).

A few hours later, he took to Instagram and wrote down in detail about the emotions that had come over.

"It's hard to describe the athletic moment I'm having. Weeks go by and the answers inside the court don't appear," he wrote (translated).

The 31-year-old then thanked the ones who have both supported and criticized him in the recent past.

"I want to sincerely thank all the people, you don't know how beautiful and what it means to feel right now, benched and encouraged as you do on and off the court. There will always be some negative criticism but it's part of sport and you have to bank on it too," Diego Schwartzman added.

Diego Schwartzman: "I was taught to hold my head up and keep trying"

In the Instagram post, Diego Schwartzman backed himself to grind through the tough times and return to his best. He wrote:

"I was taught from a young age to hold my head up and keep trying. With humility, labor, education, and respect I will continue in that pursuit."

The Argentinian further claimed that if he failed to come up with the goods, he would be proud of his efforts.

"And if it doesn't come out, I'll be able to look back and be more than satisfied for what I've accomplished and for the people I had by my side always made me a great athlete and they're amazing people," he wrote.