"Weird saying that someone has won a single Grand Slam 14 times" - Andy Roddick on Rafael Nadal's astounding record at Roland Garros

Andy Roddick took to social media to compliment the Spaniard's achievements in Paris as Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title. The former US Open champion was in awe of Nadal and highlighted the unique achievement Nadal has produced.

"Weird saying it, but this was actually a risky pick based on form and foot questions going on. Weirder saying that someone has won a single grand slam event 14 times. Grande @RafaelNadal !! Legend," Roddick said.

Nadal also surged ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by two Slam as his tally now stands at 22. With two Grand Slams still up for grabs this year, Rafael Nadal could dream of winning a career slam. Whether his foot injury allows him to continue his hot streak remains to be seen.

Rafael Nadal has now won as many French Open titles as Pete Sampras has Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard won 14 titles over 18 years, while the American won 14 Slams in a little over a decade.

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but I'll keep fighting to keep on going" - Rafael Nadal

An emotional Rafael Nadal reflected on his 14th French Open title by emphasising the importance of Roland Garros to him. Nadal had to overcome a persistent foot injury to win his 22nd Grand Slam. Speaking in his post-match interview after the semifinals, Nadal stated that he'd choose to lose in the final if it meant he'd have a healthy foot. The Spaniard hopes to play again at Roland Garros and will fight to keep the hope alive as long as possible.

"Being here at 36, being competitive again, playing on the most important court of my career. Playing here one more time means a lot for me. I just want to say 'Merci beaucoup' to everyone here. I don't know what will happen in the future, but I'll keep fighting to keep on going," Nadal said.

Nadal also became the oldest French Open champion at 36 years old. Nadal broke Andres Gimeno’s long standing record, with Gimeno winning the French Open at the age of 34 years and 9 months in 1972. Nadal stands as the fourth oldest Grand Slam champion behind Australian Ken Rosewall (twice) and Swiss great Roger Federer.

The Associated Press @AP Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday. Two days after his 36th birthday, Nadal also set the record as the oldest champion in French Open history. apne.ws/FJLPOaI Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday. Two days after his 36th birthday, Nadal also set the record as the oldest champion in French Open history. apne.ws/FJLPOaI https://t.co/Uy1CDBS50t

