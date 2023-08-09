"Welcome back" - Novak Djokovic congratulates Caroline Wozniacki on her successful comeback to the tour after 3 years

Caroline Wozniacki received a warm welcome back to action from none other than Novak Djokovic, who joined the likes of Serena Williams and Alexander Zverev in congratulating the the former World No. 1 on her return to the WTA Tour.

Novak Djokovic shared an Instagram story where he expressed his joy as Wozniacki returned to the game after over 3 years.

Novak Djokovic Welcomes Wozniacki back on the tour

“Welcome back Caro,”oNovak Djokovic wrote, alongside a series of approving emojis.

The Dane player marked her return with an emphatic first-round win, 6-2, 6-2, against Australian Kimberly Birrell at the 2023 Canadian Open in Montreal.

Caroline Wozniacki had previously announced her retirement from tennis back in 2020 at the Australian Open, owing to her struggle with a lifestyle disorder called Rheumatoid Arthritis. Earlier this year, however, the 33-year-old shocked the tennis world by announcing that she was ready to give tennis another go, this time as a mother of two.

Before her hiatus, Caroline Wozniacki had enjoyed an illustrious career that got her a Grand Slam in Australia in 2018 as well as 71 weeks at the top of the WTA singles rankings.

In her post-match on-court interview after winning the first round at the Canadian Open on Tuesday, Caroline Wozniacki admitted to being a little rusty seeing as it was her first match in a long while. She also thanked the fans for showing up to support her.

“It feels great. It’s my first match back in over 3 years. I was definitely a little rusty. But what an amazing place to come back.. I have amazing memories here. The fans are the best. Thank you for coming & supporting me,” Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki addressed this being her first win as a mother and how getting to play early in the day is a boon as her kids tend to nap then and she gets to spend time with them during the afternoon.

“Yeah that’s pretty crazy. I was just looking at the clock. My kids are napping right now, which is awesome.. That’s the good part about playing early. I still have the afternoon with them,” Wozniacki said.

Caroline Wozniacki sets up enticing clash against Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova at Canadian Open

Caroline Wozniacki back in action

Following her opening-round win at the Canadian Open, Caroline Wozniacki will meet reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. Speaking of the impending clash at her post-match press conference, the Dane said:

"Obviously a tough opponent, a lefty. That's never easy to play a lefty with the ball going the other way. But, you know what, I have nothing to lose. I'm going to go out there and have fun regardless and see what happens."

After her stint in Montreal, the 33-year-old will compete at the Cincinnati Open before entering her first Major on her comeback at the US Open. Organizers of both the events have offered the former World No. 1 a wildcard entry given her history and popularity.