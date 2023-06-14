“Welcome back” - Umpire congratulates Kei Nishikori for winning first match on his comeback after almost 2 years

On his comeback after almost two years, Kei Nishikori emerged victorious in his opening match at an ATP Challenger Tour 75 event in Palmas del Mar, Puerto Rico.

Former World No. 4 Nishikori was on the sidelines since October 2021. He underwent hip surgery in January last year and hoped to return to action by the summer. However, he suffered multiple setbacks and also contracted an ankle injury.

The Japanese player was scheduled to make a return to the ATP tour several times this year but kept postponing it due to unexpected setbacks. He finally returned to action in Palmas del Mar, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday.

In the opening round of the Caribbean Open, a hardcourt event, Nishikori defeated Christian Langmo 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 43 minutes. With his injury struggles well publicized, he was even congratulated by the chair umpire following the win.

"Well played. Welcome back," umpire told Nishikori after the match.

The 33-year-old later took to social media and expressed delight at the win and his successful comeback.

Kei Nishikori took inspiration from Roger Federer and put aside retirement thoughts

Kei Nishikori reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in March 2015.

In an interview late last year, Kei Nishikori stated that he was inspired by Roger Federer to keep playing. After briefly contemplating retirement, the 2014 US Open runner-up decided against it and now hopes to play for at least five more years.

“I casually mentioned that I thought about retirement, but afterwards I realized it would go into headlines, I was like, oops, I blew it. It was honest feeling, so I might not be able to hide it, or I might express it to wash away my gloomy feeling, I don’t know,” he told Asahi Sports.

“I’ve made much effort and it’s a shame to bring it to naught due to injury,” he added. “I’m not sure if this is the right way to say it, but I feel like I’m kinda talented and I have reached the position that not so many people can reach, that makes me feel like it’s too good to give up. Federer played tennis until 40, so I think I can keep playing five more years at the least and seven more years at the most.”

Nishikori will next meet seventh seed Mitchell Krueger in the second round of the Caribbean Open.

