“Welcome home” - Katie Boulter greets boyfriend Alex de Minaur as he begins grass season at Libema Open

British tennis star Katie Boulter cheerfully welcomed her boyfriend, Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur, after he took to the court for the 2024 grasscourt swing. De Minaur and Boulter have been in a relationship for over four years.

The tennis caravan has moved to grass, with four tour-level tournaments (two ATP and two WTA) currently underway. Tennis power couple Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter will kick off their campaigns at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch and the Nottingham Open in the UK, respectively.

Alex de Minaur recently shared a light-hearted message on Instagram to mark the beginning of his grass season. In the caption of the video he posted of himself going through a forehand drill.

Trending

De Minaur wrote:

"Oooooohhhhh it’s that time of the year again 😍❤️🌱 Swipe over to see some heavy foreys…. 😂 #slapcity."

Katie Boulter, for whom the surface has been a special part of her tennis journey, welcomed de Minaur to the grass swing, commenting:

"Welcome home."

De Minaur is the top seed at the 2024 Libema Open. He will begin his campaign against lucky loser Zizou Bergs in the second round after a first-round bye.

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter has already launched her title defense at the 2024 Nottingham Open with a hard-fought 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 win against compatriot Harriet Dart. Seeded No. 3, Boultier will face Rebecca Marino in the second round.

Alex de Minaur heads into grass swing on the back of maiden QF at French Open

Alex de Minaur is in excellent touch going into the grass court tournaments. The Australian recently had a very productive French Open campaign, where he reached his maiden clay Slam quarterfinal.

As the No. 11 seed, De Minaur bettered Alex Michelsen, Jaume Munar, Jan-Lennard Struff and No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev before losing to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Alex de Minaur

As a result of his strong run, the 25-year-old has re-entered the top 10 of the ATP Ranking, currently occupying the No. 9 spot.

De Minaur has been in good form thoughout the first half of the 2024 ATP Tour, winning the ATP 500 Mexican Open, finishing runner-up at the ATP 500 Rotterdam Open and reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open, apart from his quarterfinal appearance in Paris.

The Australian put in great performances during last year's grass swing too. He reached the quarterfinals at the Libema Open, the final at the Queen's Club Championships and the second round at the Wimbledon Championships.