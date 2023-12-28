"Welcome home" - Rafael Nadal becomes centre of attraction for photographers as he takes practice court for the first time in Brisbane

Rafael Nadal arrived in Brisbane and took to the practice courts ahead of his comeback at the Brisbane International.

The Spaniard hasn't played a single tennis match since the Australian Open 2023 where he had a poor title defense that ended with a second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald. Nadal suffered a hip injury during the match, that eventually forced him to end his 2023 season.

The Spaniard arrived in the Australian city and will return to action at the Brisbane International 2024.

He was seen heading to the practice courts for his first training session as photographers surrounded him, with one of them saying:

"Welcome home."

Nadal will enter the Brisbane International using a protected ranking. This will be only his second appearance at the ATP 250 event.

His previous participation came in 2017 when he was seeded fifth. The Spaniard booked his place in the quarterfinals with wins over Alexander Dolgopolov and Mischa Zverev before losing to top seed Milos Raonic.

That year, he went on to win two Grand Slams at the French Open and US Open.

Rafael Nadal will compete at Australian Open 2024

Rafael Nadal practicing ahead of Brisbane International 2024

After the Brisbane International, Nadal is scheduled to compete at the Australian Open by using a protected ranking.

The Spaniard has won 77 out of 93 matches so far at the Melbourne Major, winning two titles. The first of these came in 2009 when he beat his rival Roger Federer in a thrilling final. He previously defeated Olivier Rochus, Roko Karanusic, Tommy Haas, Fernando Gonzalez, Gilles Simon, and Fernando Verdasco.

The King of Clay came close to winning the Australian Open in 2012 but lost to Novak Djokovic in a game that remains to be the longest-ever Grand Slam final (in terms of minutes),

He lost three other finals to Stan Wawrinka in 2014, Roger Federer in 2017 and Djokovic in 2019.

Nadal's second Australian Open title came in 2022 when he beat Marcos Giron, Yannick Hanfmann, Karen Khachanov, Adrian Mannarino, Denis Shapovalov, and Matteo Berrettini to reach the final. Here, he came back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev and clinch his 21st Grand Slam singles title.

After this season's Melbourne Major, it's yet to be seen what Rafael Nadal's next tournament will be. He was recently confirmed as a participant at the Barcelona Open.

