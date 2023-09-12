"Well deserved" - Chris Evert lauds Aryna Sabalenka for becoming new World No. 1 as she poses with American's namesake trophy

Chris Evert congratulated Aryna Sabalenka for becoming the 29th woman to lift the WTA No. 1 trophy on Monday (September 11).

Sabalenka achieved the World No. 1 ranking after reaching the final of the 2023 US Open, where she lost to home favorite Coco Gauff in a three-set thriller.

The Belarusian ended Iga Swiatek’s 75-week-long reign as the top player in women’s tennis. She is also the eighth player in WTA history to hold both the singles and doubles No. 1 spots.

Evert, who sat at the pinnacle of the sport for a record 260 weeks, took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to praise Sabalenka’s consistency and hard work on Tuesday (September 12).

The 68-year-old shared a photo of the US Open runner-up posing with the Chris Evert WTA World No.1 Trophy, which is named after the American. It is awarded to every player who reaches the No. 1 ranking.

"Congratulations @SabalenkaA What a great and solid 12 months you’ve had! Well deserved…👍💪💃," the 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka has had an impressive year, winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. She also reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon Championships in addition to her run to the US Open final.

Aryna Sabalenka honors her late father’s wish by achieving the World No. 1 ranking

Aryna Sabalenka revealed in 2020 that her late father Sergey had a dream of seeing her become the World No. 1 tennis player.

Sabalenka faced a slump in her performance and enthusiasm after her father's passing. However, the Belarusian never gave up, as she wanted to honor his wish.

"I’m just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No. 1. I’m doing it for him so that’s what is helping me to be strong right now. During the pre-season, it was tough to practice mentally," she said in a 2020 press conference.

Sabalenka shared her thoughts on her achievement during her last US Open press conference, saying:

"Becoming a World No. 1, it's a huge improvement, and achievement, actually. I'm really proud of myself that all those years I have been working so hard helped me to become World No. 1."

The 25-year-old, however, stated that her journey is far from over. She admitted that her goal was to finish the year in the top spot.

"But, you know, for me it's more about end the year as World No. 1, not just like become No. 1 and then next week you're second. It's good so that I can say I have been World No. 1, but I really would like to finish the year as No. 1. That's why I'm still positive, and I'm still motivated," Sabalenka said.