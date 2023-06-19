"Well done on your comeback"- Andy Murray congratulates Kei Nishikori on his first title win in 20 months

World No. 44 Andy Murray congratulated Kei Nishikori on his title victory after a 20-month absence from the men's tour.

Nishikori recently triumphed at the Caribbean Open, an ATP Challenger Tour 75 event held in Palmas del Mar, Puerto Rico. The title win marked a remarkable comeback for the Japanese player, who had been sidelined from tennis for an extended period due to a persistent elbow injury.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray, who achieved success recently at the Nottingham Challenger, took a moment to acknowledge Nishikori's impressive return to the men's tour. The Brit expressed his well wishes to the former World No. 4 on his social media account on Twitter.

"Well done Kei Nishikori, winning on your comeback," Andy Murray said.

Nishikori was last seen competing on the ATP main tour at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters, where he succumbed to a second round loss. With his return to the main circuit now imminent, the 33-year-old will be hoping to get some valuable game time under his belt before facing the top professionals on tour.

Nishikori thanked Murray for his congratulatory message and stated that the Brit was a major source of inspiration.

"Thank you Andy, you are a big inspiration," Nishikori said on his Twitter account.

Andy Murray has been in excellent form in the last few weeks. He is currently on a 10-match win streak, capturing titles at the Surbiton Challenger and the Nottingham Challenger. The 36-year-old veteran will return to action at the Queens Club Champioships. He will begin his campaign against Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur in the first round. It is unclear where Nishikori will compete next.

"I hope I can keep going" - Kei Nishikori after Caribbean Open triumph

BNP Paribas Open - Day 6 Kei Nishikori

Kei Nishikori expressed his elation after clinching the title in Puerto Rico and maintaining a high level of play throughout the tournament. The Japanese player highlighted his satisfaction in completing five consecutive matches without encountering any physical issues.

"Hi, I'm very happy, won a title this week in Puerto Rico and also the way I played. It was really high level and I cannot ask for more than this. Able to play five matches in a row and my body's okay. That's most important, being healthy and I hope I can keep going," Nishikori said in an interview with ATP Challenger Tour.

The 33-year-old also expressed gratitude towards his sponsors and team for their unwavering support, acknowledging their role in his success. With a positive outlook, he expressed his determination to continue pushing forward in his tennis journey, concluding his statement with a thumbs up to symbolize his positive mindset.

"Thanks for everybody, waiting for so long. And sponsors, my team, thank you for for all the support but I hope I can keep going," he added.

Kei Nishikori is a two-time quarterfinalist at the Wimbledon Championships. While he is not on the on the entry list for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships in England, he may enter through a wildcard or aim directly for the North American hardcourt swing.

