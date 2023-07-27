"Well done skipper" - Boris Becker hails Liverpool star Jordan Henderson's remarkable journey after transfer to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson's 12-year spell at Liverpool has officially ended with the confirmation of his move to Al-Ettifaq - and the departing captain leaves Anfield with a tribute from Boris Becker.

On Thursday (July 28), Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ettifaq announced the signing of Jordan Henderson, weeks after luring Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to join as manager.

The Brit, who captained Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League titles, is the latest star to relocate to the oil-rich country. He will reportedly be paid £700,000 ($900,000) per week.

Following the confirmation of Henderson's move, tennis legend Boris Becker, who is also an avid football enthusiast, paid tribute to the midfielder on Instagram. The six-time Grand Slam champion wrote:

"Well done skipper."

Boris Becker via Instagram stories.

The Saudi league has targeted a slew of top European players as part of their recruitment campaign to raise the profile of football in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December, and he was followed by stars such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Roberto Firmino during the offseason, and now Jordan Henderson.

A look at Boris Becker's illustrious tennis career

Boris Becker pictured at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards - Berlin.

Boris Becker, one of the most iconic tennis players in history, had a career marked by remarkable achievements and a captivating playing style. He burst onto the international tennis scene at a young age and left an indelible mark on the sport.

Becker's rise to prominence came in 1985 when, at the age of 17, he became the youngest-ever Wimbledon champion. His booming serves and aggressive playing style, combined with his charismatic personality, quickly made him a fan favorite. His success at SW19 continued over the years, as he triumphed at the tournament two more times, in 1986 and 1989.

The German clinched six Grand Slam titles, including two Australian Open victories in 1991 and 1996, and one US Open triumph in 1989. Additionally, he reached the semifinals of the French Open in 1987, 1989 and 1991.

Becker's accomplishments extended beyond Grand Slam titles as he played a pivotal role in helping Germany win the Davis Cup in 1988 and 1989, solidifying his status as a key player for his country.

However, after struggling with injuries and a decline in form, he officially retired from professional tennis in 1999 at the age of 31, with 49 singles titles and 15 doubles titles to his name.

His impact on the sport extended beyond his playing days, as he transitioned into coaching and mentoring the next generation of tennis players, including 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.