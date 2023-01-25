Tommy Paul expressed joy at having his mother Jill MacMillan arrive in Australia in time to witness her son in action in his quarterfinal match at the 2023 Australian Open and earn qualification to the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Paul's impressive run at the Grand Slam Down Under continued, as he earned a hard-fought win against Ben Shelton on Wednesday. Despite giving his all, Shelton could not handle the prowess of the 25-year-old, losing in four sets.

During his on-court interview, Tommy Paul revealed that his mother rushed to catch a plane soon after his Round-of-16 win against Roberto Bautista Agut, going "straight from work to the airport."

"I mean, I'm just really excited right now cause my mom, after I won in the Round-of-16, she hopped on a plane yesterday. She's right up there. She got here this morning. She went straight from work to the airport to get here and watch my match today," the American conveyed.

Paul then went on to notify the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena about his girlfriend's upcoming birthday as she was present at the gallery along with his mother.

"Also, I cannot leave out. It's also my girlfriend Paige's birthday tomorrow. So, if you guys see her, make sure you wish her happy birthday," added Paul.

Paul finished proceedings with Ben Shelton in the fourth set, with the final score reading 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. The World No. 35 will next face the winner of the clash between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.

"I can't believe I'm here right now" - Tommy Paul ecstatic after making it to the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time

Tommy Paul at the 2023 Australian Open

Tommy Paul was excited and pumped up after qualifying for the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. During his on-court interview, Paul remarked that he couldn't believe it himself that he has made it this far at the Australian Open.

"Making it to the second weekend of a Slam, that's everyones dream when they start playing tennis. So I can't believe I'm here right now," said the American.

The 2021 Stockholm Open champion was delighted to have gotten through the quarterfinal match, as he touched upon the difficulties of facing a strong and talented opponent in Shelton.

"I'm really happy to get through that match. There wasn't too much rhythm in the match, but Ben's a very tough player to play against and he's going to be in many more matches like this, so I think everyone should be really excited for that kid," Tommy Paul asserted.

Poll : 0 votes