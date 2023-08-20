Western & Southern Open prize money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Coco Gauff and runner-up Karolina Muchova earn in Cincinnati?

Coco Gauff won the women's singles title at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati by beating Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The American has enjoyed a dream summer so far, having previously won her first WTA 500 title in Washington before claiming the biggest tournament victory of her career so far. This is her maiden WTA 1000 triumph and her third title in 2023.

Apart from beating Karolina Muchova, Coco Gauff also beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. The teenager's exploits in Cincinnati will see her earn a prize money of $454,500 while runner-up Muchova will pocket $267,690.

The top two seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka both lost in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open and they will each be paid $138,000.

The losing quarterfinalists, namely Ons Jabeur, Marie Bouzkova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Jasmine Paolini, will each receive $63,350 while the players who were eliminated in the Round of 16 will each get paid $31,650.

The competitors who were knocked out in the second round of the Western & Southern Open will each be paid $17,930 while those who were ousted in the first round will each pocket $12,848.

Players who weren't able to reach the main draw of the WTA 1000 event will also be paid, with the women eliminated in the second qualifying round receiving $7,650. Those who were knocked out in the first round of qualifying will each earn $4,000.

Alycia Parks and Taylor Townsend win the women's doubles title at the Western & Southern Open

Taylor Townsend and Alycia Parks with the women's doubles trophies at the Western & Southern Open

It was all about the Americans in the women's tournaments in Cincinnati, as Alycia Parks and Taylor Townsend won the women's doubles title. The pair beat third seeds Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 6-7(1), 6-4, [10-6] in the final. They defeated four out of the top five seeds throughout the tournament.

Parks and Townsend will be paid $133,840 for their victorious run at the Cincinnati Open while runners-up Perez and Melichar-Martinez will receive $75,286. The pairs that lost in the semifinals will each earn $40,432 while those who were knocked out in the quarterfinals will each receive $20,914.

The teams that were eliminated in the second round in Cincinnati will each be paid $11,850 while those who were ousted in the first round will each pocket $7900.