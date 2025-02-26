"What is this $60,000 camera doing there?" - Daniil Medvedev reignites Australian Open feud after failed Dubai VAR attempt

Daniil Medvedev reignited his feud with the net camera after a failed VAR attempt during his second-round match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The Russian was involved in a controversial moment at the Australian Open this year when he took out his frustration on the net camera by furiously breaking it.

Medvedev has been searching for his rhythm as he looks to find his best self again. He is currently competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he kicked off his campaign with a straight-set win against Jan-Lennard Struff. He played Mpetshi Perricard next but pulled out one of his best performances of the year by decimating the Frenchman 6-4, 6-4.

There was a moment in the match when Mpetshi Perricard came too close to the net so Medvedev decided to ask VAR to check the net camera and determine if the Frenchman had, in fact, touched the net. However, he was made aware that the camera couldn't show if the 21-year-old had touched the net or not.

In his typical humorous style, Daniil Medvedev questioned the point of the net camera, costing $60,000, if it could not even be used. The Russian had smashed the net camera during his opening round match at the Australian Open against Kasidit Samrej, resulting in a hefty $76,000 fine.

"In Australian Open, I got fined for $60,000 for the camera because it was actually not a GoPro, which I didn't know. So I got a fine, like $60,000, which was a big amount, well, I can understand the rules are rules. But today happened that I don't think he touched, but I was like we have the video review, well, if he touched, I win the point, I win the break, huge. So I'm like, okay, show it."

"And there is this camera for $60,000 that doesn't show it, so I'm like, what is it doing there? Basically, when I broke it in Australia, in my opinion, it should not even be there, it's a net, don't put the camera there in the net," Daniil Medvedev said.

He then hilariously questioned:

"Now I'm asking a question to everyone. What is this 60K camera doing there if it can not even show if he touched the net or not? Thank you."

"I have to say that the camera was very, very strong" - Daniil Medvedev on his Australian Open outburst

Daniil Medvedev - Source: Getty

Following his win against Kasidit Smarej at the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev opened up about his controversial attack on the net camera during the post-match press conference.

"Honestly, I hope not too big (the fine for breaking the camera) because probably, like, the fine is usually for breaking the racket, and the camera is going to cost some, but I don't think GoPro is that expensive. But what I have to say is that the camera was very, very strong, because my racket didn't handle the damage but the camera did," Daniil Medvedev said.

He then reiterated his surprise at the camera not picking up any damage as opposed to his racket.

Daniil Medvedev will continue his Dubai Tennis Championships run against Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinal.

