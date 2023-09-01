"What an abuse of power";"A coup to bring her down" - Tennis fans fuming as Simona Halep's doping hearing decision delayed by ITIA

Tennis fans all around the world didn't approve of the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) yet another delay in the doping case of former World No. 1 Simona Halep.

Halep's initial charge by the ITIA was testing positive for Roxadustat - a substance that is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and stimulates the production of red blood cells - in October 2022.

The Romanian has taken part in a hearing and was expected to hear the outcome this week, but has since only given updates about multiple delays in the final decision. The decision was expected again this week, but it has once again been postponed, according to Halep.

"This is terribly disappointing, as I have constantly said that all I ask for is to be judged. It is hard to explain the emotional toll that all of these delays have had and continue to have on me," Halep wrote on social media.

Expand Tweet

Halep's fans were furious with the decision, with some claiming 'an abuse of power' by the ITIA.

"Unacceptable... Speechless… what an abuse of power! I'm fuming they are taking us all for idiots. Halep did not do anything intentionally. If they would have had the evidence, she would have been charged," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

"They have nothing on her. It's a scam, a coup to bring her down. Years past as we've gone over a year now with nothing found. Her decision to leave her team and go 'to an Academy' to not known or non trusty people did cost her dearly. This will never end," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Some fans once again reiterated believing Halep's innocence, only boosted by another delay in the final decision.

"Simo is not guilty. I believe her when she said she done nothing wrong," one fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Simona Halep squashes rumors about a romantic relationship with training partner Joao Monteiro

Simona Halep at the US Open

Simona Halep squashed rumors circulating around about her having a romantic relationship with her training partner Joao Monteiro.

Halep married her then-boyfriend Tony Luruc in 2021. However, the two separated just a year later, with Halep keeping her life private since then.

The public and the media thought there might be something more going on between her and Joao Monteiro, but the currently suspended former World No. 1 took to social media to clear everything up.

Expand Tweet

"I have been reading invented articles about my relationship with Joao, he is my training partner and nothing more, thank you," Halep wrote.

The former Wimbledon and French Open champion is currently suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for allegedly testing positive for a banned substance Roxadustat. She is currently awaiting the final decision of her appeal.