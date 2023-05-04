What is Andrea Petkovic doing now? An insight into her post tennis career

Andrea Petkovic might have hung up her racquet for good in 2022, but she continues to remain involved with the tennis community. She recently commenced her new gig as a commentator for the Tennis Channel.

The seeds of Petkovic's career as a pundit were sown back in 2019. She began her journey as a sports presentor with a local German station ZDF. Her time with them was quite eventful and she shined in her role. Even prior to that, her YouTube channel was quite popular.

Petkovic continued to remain active as a tennis player too for the next few years. After a string of injuries in 2020, she had a resurgence in 2021, winning her seventh and final career title at the Cluj-Napoca Open.

The German star announced her intention to retire following the US Open in August last year. Up against Belinda Bencic in the first round, she put up quite the fight, but came up short as she lost the match in three sets.

However, her farewell was overshadowed by the retirement of another player. The 2022 US Open also marked the final tournament of tennis legend Serena Williams' career. The American's last hurrah predictably generated plenty of buzz, with her matches attracting the most viewers.

With her playing days in the rearview mirror, Petkovic has now embarked on a new journey as a full-time commentator.

Andrea Petkovic now works with Tennis Channel as a commentator

Andrea Petkovic at the 2022 US Open.

With her jovial personality and sharp wit, Andrea Petkovic was beloved by fans and players alike during her time as an athlete. Now, she's bringing those same qualities as a commentator, coupled with some key insights regarding the matches.

Petkovic drew upon her own time as a player while providing a detailed analysis of the matches. Her input earned unanimous praise right off the bat. While plenty of players have tried their hands at being commentators, not all of them can boast about finding immediate success.

Petkovic is a published author and her love for all things literary has definitely come in handy with respect to her new career. She maintained a diary during her playing days about her life on the WTA tour. Her first book, "Between Fame & Honor Lies the Night," was released in 2020, to positive reviews.

Given the warm reception Petkovic has received in her new role, she's likely to be a mainstay in the commentary box for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes