"What an arrogant person you are, umpires are human" - Tennis fans slam Holger Rune for continuing harsh criticism of chair umpire on social media after Basel final

Holger Rune got into a war of words with tennis fans on social media while continuing to criticize chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani over their disagreement regarding a call made by the official during the Swiss Indoors final. Rune had a heated argument with Lahyani during the match and did not stop there.

The Dane was disturbed by a sudden change in the screen behind his opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime midway through a point. Chair umpire Lahyani told Rune he did not see the screen moving and would have stopped the point if he had. The youngster then got quite animated and angry at Lahyani, directing a few expletives towards him.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker to the umpire



"What the f*ck are you doing?" x 2

"You must be f*cking kidding me"

"F*ck You"

"You don't even look at me, your too proud to look at me, your like a king"



Lahyani "don't talk like you did, don't want these kind of words, have respect" A few rants from Runeto the umpire"What the f*ck are you doing?" x 2"You must be f*cking kidding me""F*ck You""You don't even look at me, your too proud to look at me, your like a king"Lahyani "don't talk like you did, don't want these kind of words, have respect" A few rants from Rune 🇩🇰 to the umpire "What the f*ck are you doing?" x 2"You must be f*cking kidding me""F*ck You""You don't even look at me, your too proud to look at me, your like a king" Lahyani "don't talk like you did, don't want these kind of words, have respect"

After his 3-6, 5-7 loss to Auger-Aliassime in the Swiss Indoors Basel final, Rune responded to criticism from fans for his on-court outburst and once again expressed his sheer dissent with the umpire's call.

Holger Rune @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Before you talk shit. See this . Is that a good job considering there are automatically line call and he has nothing to do except keeping an eye on the court ! And then at a very crucial time during the match @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Before you talk shit. See this . Is that a good job considering there are automatically line call and he has nothing to do except keeping an eye on the court ! And then at a very crucial time during the match https://t.co/Y6WLUaTmkO

Holger Rune @holgerrune2003 @FrantzVignot So this is fair? With automatically line calls what is the umpire doing if not keeping an eye on this ??? @FrantzVignot So this is fair? With automatically line calls what is the umpire doing if not keeping an eye on this ??? https://t.co/BNl5zb2D5N

Many other fans reacted to Rune's continued harsh criticism of Lahyani, further slamming the 19-year-old for his disrespectful words despite making a legitimate complaint about the screen obstruction.

"You had a legit complaint Holger but I guess the umpires are only human too and can make mistakes, Better to let it go then lose your temper. Its a shame we don't have a VAR type system where you could ask for it to be referred to a video review as its quite an unusual situation," a fan expressed on Twitter.

Fantasy Tennis League @FantasyTennisL1 @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker You had a legit complaint Holger but I guess the umpires are only human too and can make mistakes, Better to let it go then lose your temper. Its a shame we don't have a VAR type system where you could ask for it to be referred to a video review as its quite an unusual situation. @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker You had a legit complaint Holger but I guess the umpires are only human too and can make mistakes, Better to let it go then lose your temper. Its a shame we don't have a VAR type system where you could ask for it to be referred to a video review as its quite an unusual situation.

Swish @Zwxsh



If somebody makes a mistake at my workplace I don't tell them to go fuck themselves



Hope this helps Holger Rune @holgerrune2003 @FrantzVignot So this is fair? With automatically line calls what is the umpire doing if not keeping an eye on this ??? @FrantzVignot So this is fair? With automatically line calls what is the umpire doing if not keeping an eye on this ??? https://t.co/BNl5zb2D5N Disagreeing with bad calls isn't an excuse to be a shitty human being @holgerrune2003 If somebody makes a mistake at my workplace I don't tell them to go fuck themselvesHope this helps twitter.com/holgerrune2003… Disagreeing with bad calls isn't an excuse to be a shitty human being @holgerrune2003If somebody makes a mistake at my workplace I don't tell them to go fuck themselvesHope this helps twitter.com/holgerrune2003…

"What an arrogant person you are. Things like that happen all the time and umpires are human. Just act like an adult and stop complaining. You are not making friends here and probably not on the tour either!!" read another tweet.

Patrick Stoski @PatrickStoski @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker What an arrogant person you are. Things like that happen all the time and umpires are human. Just act like an adult and stop complaining. You are not making friends here and probably not on the tour either!! @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker What an arrogant person you are. Things like that happen all the time and umpires are human. Just act like an adult and stop complaining. You are not making friends here and probably not on the tour either!!

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Holger Rune's on-court and social media outburst:

KC @Mr_Ramakantt Holger Rune @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Before you talk shit. See this . Is that a good job considering there are automatically line call and he has nothing to do except keeping an eye on the court ! And then at a very crucial time during the match @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Before you talk shit. See this . Is that a good job considering there are automatically line call and he has nothing to do except keeping an eye on the court ! And then at a very crucial time during the match https://t.co/Y6WLUaTmkO There's no need to explain yourself mate, that's not the way you talk to an umpire twitter.com/holgerrune2003… There's no need to explain yourself mate, that's not the way you talk to an umpire twitter.com/holgerrune2003…

🌈Daz Robertson @ozisobe @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Wow! Telling fans about talking shit is not a way to get a fan base! You’re supposed to be a professional @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Wow! Telling fans about talking shit is not a way to get a fan base! You’re supposed to be a professional

Michele Galoppini @MikGaloppini @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Right or wrong, there is no reason to talk like this, in general or to an umpire. So, before saying other people to stop talking shit, try to learn some matters. You are extremely rude, even if the point should have been replayed @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Right or wrong, there is no reason to talk like this, in general or to an umpire. So, before saying other people to stop talking shit, try to learn some matters. You are extremely rude, even if the point should have been replayed

lucia 🤍 @chuweecood_lu @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt

it’s not his fault Felix played better than u

Stop blaming everyone else when you lose, you invented that story about Casper in RG, blamed the crowd in Argentina when in reality the opponent was just better & you can’t accept that @TheTennisTalker Meh… you’re a disrespectful brat & a sore loserit’s not his fault Felix played better than uStop blaming everyone else when you lose, you invented that story about Casper in RG, blamed the crowd in Argentina when in reality the opponent was just better & you can’t accept that @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Meh… you’re a disrespectful brat & a sore loserit’s not his fault Felix played better than uStop blaming everyone else when you lose, you invented that story about Casper in RG, blamed the crowd in Argentina when in reality the opponent was just better & you can’t accept that

Isabel @TheTennisSlut @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Dude you had a game point a second later, you lost that shit on your own @holgerrune2003 @ShirleyHartt @TheTennisTalker Dude you had a game point a second later, you lost that shit on your own

Gerda Pardiac @GerdaPardiac @holgerrune2003 @FrantzVignot Point is over and there is no way back Holger. Can't believe you are challenging it on SM. What's the point? When you lose it's usually more than one reason. Also do you have a clue how many unfair points you lose? Ask big guys. @holgerrune2003 @FrantzVignot Point is over and there is no way back Holger. Can't believe you are challenging it on SM. What's the point? When you lose it's usually more than one reason. Also do you have a clue how many unfair points you lose? Ask big guys.

"He served probably the best I’ve ever played against" - Holger Rune on his Swiss Indoors final defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Holger Rune finished as the runner-up at the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel.

Holger Rune suggested that he has never faced a player that served as well as Felix Auger-Aliassime did in Sunday's 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel final against him. Rune admitted that he tried his best to get control of the rallies but could not find a way to do so owing to the accuracy of the Canadian player's serve.

The Dane stated that he cannot blame himself for not winning his limited break points because the Canadian bailed himself out with aces.

"I tried to dictate the rally every time I had the chance, and it was very difficult today. He served probably the best I’ve ever played against, close to the line, so precise, over 200 kilometres per hour," Rune said after the match, according to ATP.

This was Rune's third consecutive tour-level final. He lost in the Sofia Open final earlier this month before upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch the Stockholm Open title last week. The teenager broke into the top 20 of the ATP Rankings courtesy of his run to the Swiss Indoors Basel final.

Poll : 0 votes