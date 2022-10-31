"What an arrogant person you are, umpires are human" - Tennis fans slam Holger Rune for continuing harsh criticism of chair umpire on social media after Basel final

Holger Rune got into a war of words with tennis fans on social media while continuing to criticize chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani over their disagreement regarding a call made by the official during the Swiss Indoors final. Rune had a heated argument with Lahyani during the match and did not stop there.
The Dane was disturbed by a sudden change in the screen behind his opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime midway through a point. Chair umpire Lahyani told Rune he did not see the screen moving and would have stopped the point if he had. The youngster then got quite animated and angry at Lahyani, directing a few expletives towards him.
After his 3-6, 5-7 loss to Auger-Aliassime in the Swiss Indoors Basel final, Rune responded to criticism from fans for his on-court outburst and once again expressed his sheer dissent with the umpire's call.
Many other fans reacted to Rune's continued harsh criticism of Lahyani, further slamming the 19-year-old for his disrespectful words despite making a legitimate complaint about the screen obstruction.
"You had a legit complaint Holger but I guess the umpires are only human too and can make mistakes, Better to let it go then lose your temper. Its a shame we don't have a VAR type system where you could ask for it to be referred to a video review as its quite an unusual situation," a fan expressed on Twitter.
"What an arrogant person you are. Things like that happen all the time and umpires are human. Just act like an adult and stop complaining. You are not making friends here and probably not on the tour either!!" read another tweet.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Holger Rune's on-court and social media outburst:
"He served probably the best I’ve ever played against" - Holger Rune on his Swiss Indoors final defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Holger Rune suggested that he has never faced a player that served as well as Felix Auger-Aliassime did in Sunday's 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel final against him. Rune admitted that he tried his best to get control of the rallies but could not find a way to do so owing to the accuracy of the Canadian player's serve.
The Dane stated that he cannot blame himself for not winning his limited break points because the Canadian bailed himself out with aces.
"I tried to dictate the rally every time I had the chance, and it was very difficult today. He served probably the best I’ve ever played against, close to the line, so precise, over 200 kilometres per hour," Rune said after the match, according to ATP.
This was Rune's third consecutive tour-level final. He lost in the Sofia Open final earlier this month before upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch the Stockholm Open title last week. The teenager broke into the top 20 of the ATP Rankings courtesy of his run to the Swiss Indoors Basel final.