What is the bag policy at French Open 2025? All you need to know about what spectators are allowed to bring inside the stadium at Roland Garros

The 2025 French Open kicked off with the qualifying rounds on Monday, May 19. For spectators planning to book a seat in the stands, the authorities have released a fresh bag policy. According to the latest guidelines, bags with a maximum capacity of 15 litres or less will be allowed inside the arena, keeping in view the safety measures.

Fans looking to enter the arena will have to abide by the guidelines, which suggest a list of equipment banned inside the premises. Even if a spectator has carried a bag that exceeds the prescribed limit, they will be obligated to deposit it at the left luggage before the arena entry point. The authorities have also released a list of objects not allowed to be carried in the arena. This includes electronic accessories like camera lenses, selfie sticks and motorcycle helmets.

In case of consumables, spectators will not be allowed to carry liquor, glass containers, drugs or water bottles exceeding the preset quantity of 1.5 litres. Spectators aren't allowed to arrive in vehicles, including scooters, bicycles and electronic hoverboards.

For enthusiastic fans planning to carry objects to cheer their favorite players, the list of banned items includes horns, banners, flags exceeding the size of 100*100cm and any musical instruments.

For the full list of prohibitted items, you can refer here.

Iga Swiatek to enter French Open 2025 without top seed status for the first time since 2022

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Four-time champion at Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek, recently experienced a dip in form in the ongoing clay-court season. As a result, the WTA star will be deprived of the top seed advantage at the upcoming event. This unexpected occurrence is noted after three years.

However, the ongoing clay court season exposed her to multiple setbacks, raising doubts about her dominance on the surface. Swiatek faced a semifinal defeat against Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open, followed by her second-round exit at the Italian Open, where she lost to Danielle Collins. She lost both the matches in straight sets.

"Truth to be told, over the last months, there has always been something. "My life went upside down in November. It wasn't easy and wasn't easy to accept afterwards. It took me a long time to do that, but now I feel like I have space just to work and hopefully I'm going to use that," she told BBC Sport in Madrid.

After the setback phase, Iga Swiatek will now seek resurgence at the 2025 French Open. Her campaign is set to kick off on Tuesday, 27 May.

