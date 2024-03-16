What is the bag policy at Miami Open 2024? All you need to know about what spectators can bring inside the stadium

With the 2024 Miami Open set to kick off in a couple of days, fans will have to be mindful of a few rules ahead of the start of the tournament.

The 2024 edition of the event is set to begin on March 19 at the Miami Gardens in Florida, with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek leading their respective draws.

Like every other venue, the Hard Rock Stadium has certain safety policies in regulation to ensure the smooth running of the event. Below is the bag policy for the 2024 event to ensure all spectators have a safe and enjoyable visit.

What are spectators allowed to carry inside the stadium?

There won't be any restrictions on basic items that fans typically bring to the event which may include (according to the tournament's official website):

Keys

Makeup

Combs

Phones

Wallets

Credit cards

One sealed bottle of water, not more than 1 liter in size.

In addition, fans will also be allowed to bring in (at the discretion of the appropriate security checks):

Smartphones

Binoculars

Cameras.

What kind of bags are spectators permitted to bring into the stadium?

Spectators will be allowed to bring in one clear plastic bag. One bag will be allowed per person. It can either be vinyl or PVC. The bag cannot exceed the 12” by 6” and 12” dimensions

Fans will be allowed to carry one other small bag, approximately the size of one's palm

Exceptions will be made in the cases of medically necessary items after a mandatory check at Gate E, the designated entry for this purpose

'Designer and oversized bags' purchased at the venue will be tagged. Guests, however, will not be able to re-enter with the bag if they have already left the venue

Laptop bags and backpacks are allowed inside only for credentialed sponsors.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek enter the 2024 Miami Open as top seeds

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Carlos Alcaraz will lead the line in the men's singles draw at the 2024 Miami Open after World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's withdrawal. He will be joined by defending champion Daniil Medvedev, reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, the American duo of Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul among a host of more stars.

Iga Swiatek will headline the women's side. She will be joined by the other three players ranked in the top four, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina. Some of the other women to look out for include Naomi Osaka, Jelena Ostapenko, veterans Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki. The tournament will also see the return of Simona Halep following her doping ban reduction.

Defending champion Petra Kvitova will not feature at this year's event following the impending birth of her first child. Other notable absentees include Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Belinda Bencic, and Karolina Muchova.