What is the bag policy at US Open 2025? All you need to know about what fans are allowed to bring inside the stadium during the New York Major

While fans will be keen to experience everything that the US Open 2025 has to offer, they'll need to keep in mind a few rules in order to make the most out of their trip. As is the case with any big event, the organizers of the season's final Major have also laid down a few rules with regards to what spectators are allowed to bring inside the premises.For starters, visitors are allowed to carry only one bag with them, with the dimensions of the bag being 12&quot;W x 12&quot;H x 12&quot;L. A larger bag may be allowed on medical grounds. There is no storage facility within the grounds, though there's one right outside the tournament complex which can be accessed for a nominal fee.Backpacks can't be brought inside, though a single compartment drawstring bag is allowed. Fans can only bring in their own bottles if they're made of reusable metal or of plastic, and they should be 24oz or less. Hard coolers and containers are also barred, along with sealed packages of any kind and glass bottles, containers and cans.Cell phones are a necessity and obviously allowed in but professional cameras and video recording equipment are prohibited. Computers and laptops are also on the no-list. Fans cannot bring their own alcohol or drinks with alcohol mixed in them. Weapons and fireworks of any kind naturally barred, as are laser pointing devices and drones.Animals, except for service animals, are prohibited on grounds. Skateboards, rollerblades, scooters and bicycles aren't allowed inside. Flags, signs and unapproved pamphlets are prohibited, along with glitter, confetti and any other object that could be potentially distracting to players. Inappropriate clothing or accessories are a strict no-no. While fans may want to capture their experience at the US Open, selfie sticks and other telescopic devices aren't allowed inside. This list isn't exhaustive, and can be amended any time by the authorities.The US Open organizers have the sole discretion to amend the list of prohibited itemsFans watch a match on the grounds at the US Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)The US Open personnel have the sole discretion to deem any items as disruptive, dangerous or inappropriate. While they have made a rather long list of what's allowed inside and what isn't, it ultimately depends on the organizer's discretion of what fulfills their criteria.Given the huge crowds and the time it takes to inspect the visitors' belongings, fans are advised to arrive well in advance in order to clear the security checks. All bags will be subject to screening upon arrival with no exceptions.The tournament organizers have also advised fans to use mass transit as much as possible. With the rules and regulations sorted, fans can now focus on having a blast at the US Open.