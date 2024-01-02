"What a beautiful sighting" - Chris Evert reacts to seeing Ashleigh Barty and her baby in the stands at Brisbane International 2024

Ashleigh Barty may have retired from tennis in 2022, but her love for the sport remains strong. Barty and her son were recently pictured in the stands at the 2024 Brisbane International.

On Tuesday, January 2, the Brisbane International official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video featuring the Australian tennis icon, her son, and her mother Josie in the stands.

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert expressed her happiness at seeing the Australian and reacted to the post on X.

“Awwww, @ashbarty ! What a beautiful sighting!” Evert wrote.

The 2024 Brisbane International began on December 31, 2023, and will end on January 7, 2024. This year's edition features a few big names in tennis, including Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, and Karolína Plíšková among others.

Chris Evert, a former World No. 1, is considered one of the greatest female tennis players of all time. Evert won a total of 157 career titles during her professional career, including 18 Grand Slam singles titles. The American also held the World No. 1 ranking for a cumulative 260 weeks.

Ashleigh Barty's Grand Slam performances

Ashleigh Barty at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 13

Ashleigh Barty announced her shock retirement from tennis in March 2022 at the age of 25. However, the mark she left on the sport cannot be erased. The Australian topped the WTA rankings for 121 weeks during her career and won 15 singles titles, including three Grand Slams.

Barty won her first Grand Slam in 2019 at Roland Garros. En route to the final, she defeated Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Andrea Petkovic, Sophia Kenin, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova. In the final, Barty faced off against Markéta Vondroušová and defeated her in straight sets. This victory made her the first Australian to win a Grand Slam since Margaret Court in 1973.

Barty also won the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. She defeated Carla Suárez Navarro, Anna Blinkova, Kateřina Siniaková, Barbora Krejčíková, Ajla Tomljanović, and Angelique Kerber to set up an encounter with Karolína Plíšková in the final. Barty defeated Plíšková in three sets to clinch the title.

Barty won her third Grand Slam singles title at the 2022 Australian Open. She started her campaign by defeating Lesia Tsurenko in the first round. Barty then went on to defeat Lucia Bronzetti, Camila Giorgi, and Amanda Anisimova in the second, third, and fourth rounds respectively.

The Australian defeated Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively before defeating Danielle Collins in two sets in the final.