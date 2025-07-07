What does Belinda Bencic's husband Martin do? All you need to know about Swiss star's partner at Wimbledon

Belinda Bencic has caught fire at Wimbledon once again, advancing to the fourth round this year and doing so for the fourth time in her career. Her path so far hasn't been easy, being pushed to three sets by Elsa Jaquemot and Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the past two rounds.

Bencic will take on 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the last eight on Monday, July 7. The latter won their most recent encounter for the loss of only three games at last month's Bad Homburg Open. The Swiss' latest result highlights her successful return to the tour following maternity leave. Helping her achieve her goals has been her husband, Martin Hromkovic.

Hromkovic also doubles up as Bencic's fitness coach. He has helped her get back in top shape to compete with the best of the best following her birth of their first child in April 2024. He was previously a footballer, representing his country Slovakia and playing for Inter Bratislava at the club level.

Hromkovic quit the sport in 2019, while already being in a relationship with Bencic since 2018. He then became her fitness coach and has remained by her side in that role ever since. The two got married in a civil ceremony in St. Gallen while she was pregnant, as confirmed by the tennis pro's manager to Swiss publication 20 Minuten. A bigger celebration will take place later this year or early next year. For now, their main focus will be on her Wimbledon campaign.

Martin Hromkovic is focused on helping Belinda Bencic reach her maiden quarterfinal at Wimbledon

Belinda Bencic's husband Martin Hromkovic at the United Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Martin Hromkovic will be keen to see Belinda Bencic cross the fourth-round threshold at Wimbledon for the first time. She has previously faltered at this stage thrice at SW19. She even held a match point against Iga Swiatek during their fourth-round contest at Wimbledon 2023 but couldn't get over the finish line.

Bencic, who's unseeded at the tournament, has flown under the radar so far. While many of her higher-ranked peers were shown the door in the initial rounds, she has managed to keep her campaign afloat with a couple of gritty wins. She has moved into the top 30 of the WTA rankings on account of her run here.

Bencic and Hromkovic tasted their biggest success this year in February, when she won the Abu Dhabi Open a couple of months into her comeback. The Swiss' husband couldn't contain his emotions after her victory, which was also witnessed by their daughter Bella. Should she advance to the quarterfinals here, one can expect him to express himself in a similar fashion.

