What Coco Gauff's US Open exit means for Iga Swiatek in the World No. 2 battle

Coco Gauff's exit from the fourth round at the 2025 US Open has ensured that Iga Swiatek remains at No.2 on the WTA rankings, despite her result at the New York Major. Gauff's New York campaign came to an end at the hands of two-time champion Naomi Osaka, who won against the American in straight sets.

Coco Gauff was defending fourth-round points from last year's US Open, and covered those points by reaching the round of 16 this year as well, with victories over Ajla Tomljanovic, Donna Vekic, and Magdalena Frech. With the fourth round run, she did not lose or gain any points from the New York Major this year, with her current points tally being at 7874 on No. 3 on the WTA rankings.

Meanwhile, Swiatek has also covered the points she was defending from last year, as she reached the quarterfinals in New York for a third successive time this year. The Pole had wins over Emiliana Arango, Suzan Lamens, and Anna Kalinskaya in the first three rounds, following which she won a dominant straight-sets match against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round.

By reaching the quarterfinal, Swiatek has ensured that her points tally is at 7933, which is slightly better than Coco Gauff's. However, the American player is out of the competition, and Swiatek has a chance of increasing her distance in the points by advancing further in the event.

Coco Gauff was far from her best in her fourth-round match at the US Open

The fourth-round match between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka was billed as a high-profile encounter, since the match was a possibility as soon as the draw came out. Once both players reached the fourth round and the match was on, the buzz was intense around the match.

However, the on-court performance was not par to the hype that the match had created. Coco Gauff's form, especially her serving, was way below par in the previous matches she had played, and her form since the French Open title was quite poor. Meanwhile, Osaka had reached the final of the Canadian Open and shown signs of serious form in her previous three matches in New York.

Osaka was at her best, beating Gauff at the expense of just five games, as the former New York champion lost only one point behind her first serve, and won 63 percent of the total points in the match. She had a perfect break point conversion rate, converting four out of the four break points, ensuring her opponent had no chance of getting in the match.

