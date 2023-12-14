"What he has done with Jannik Sinner is amazing" - Nick Kyrgios praises Darren Cahill on bagging Coach of the Year Award

Nick Kyrgios recently praised Jannik Sinner's coach, Darren Cahill, after he was voted Coach of the Year at the 2023 ATP Awards.

Cahill has previously coached World No. 1 players such as Simona Halep, Andre Agassi, and Lleyton Hewitt. Sinner first started working with the Australian in July 2022. Under Cahill's tutelage, the 22-year-old won titles at the 2023 Open Sud de France, Canadian Open, and China Open.

At the ATP Awards, Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi were honored as the Coaches of the Year. Their guidance propelled the Italian player to achieve remarkable success and helped him reach his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal at the Wimbledon Championships.

Reacting to the news of Darren Cahill winning the Coach of the Year award, Nick Kyrgios took to social media to express his admiration for the coach. He praised the 58-year-old, acknowledging his incredible coaching skills and the remarkable transformation he has brought to Sinner's game.

"Cahill is an incredible coach. What he has done with sinner is amazing. Serve especially," Kyrgios posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Darren Cahill on Jannik Sinner: "He understands the game better and better"

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup Final

In November, during an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Darren Cahill expressed that Jannik Sinner has improved significantly. According to him, Sinner has demonstrated a deeper understanding of the game and has made remarkable progress in terms of his physical abilities.

"He understands the game better and better, he knows his body and knows how to interpret all the signals. On a physical level he has evolved a lot, he is much stronger, more resistant and faster," Cahill said, as quoted by Punto de Break.

The 58-year-old stated that the World No. 4's "greatest virtue" lies in his ability to adapt to various situations. Cahill further expressed that Jannik Sinner's adeptness at managing pressure reminds him of the legendary tennis players Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander.

"He has the will to do technical, tactical, nutritional adjustments and everything that can be asked of him. His greatest virtue is his ability to adapt to all types of situations and he is a very mature boy for his age, in that sense he reminds me a little of how Borg and Wilander managed the pressure," he added.

"He is always smiling, he is very intelligent and competitive, in addition to generating a very good atmosphere wherever he goes."