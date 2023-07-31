What is Emma Raducanu's current ranking? Latest updates about the Brit's recovery as she looks to return to the WTA Tour

Emma Raducanu is currently ranked 133rd in the world as she looks to make a comeback to the WTA Tour. The Brit is now recovering after undergoing a series of surgeries on both her hands and her ankle. She did not compete in the Madrid Open due to injury and, as a result, fell outside the Top 100 of the WTA rankings.

Raducanu, who has been dealing with injury issues for a while now, has won five out of ten matches in 2023 so far, with her best performance being reaching the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Her last appearance so far came at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she suffered a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round.

The Brit eventually missed most of the clay-court season and the entirety of the grass-court season as she underwent surgery on her ankle and wrists. Raducanu's prolonged absence from tennis has seen her ranking drop to 133rd. During this time period, she also split with her coach, Sebastian Sachs.

How far along is Emma Raducanu in her recovery process

Emma Raducanu in action at the Miami Open

Emma Raducanu is gradually recovering and shared a video of herself on July 14 on a gym bike surrounded by red lights, which aids muscle recovery and reduces inflammation.

The 20-year-old started training and, in a video shared on July 22, could be seen doing a host of exercises while also using red light therapy.

"Hi! first few steps but nice to be reintroduced," the Brit captioned her video on Instagram.

Raducanu won four out of eight matches during last season's US Open series, her most notable performance being reaching the quarterfinals of the Citi Open before losing 7-6, 6-1, to Liudmila Samsonova.

She followed this up with a first-round exit at the Canadian Open, losing 7-6, 6-2 to Camila Giorgi. Raducanu then reached the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati following comprehensive wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. Here, she was beaten by Jessica Pegula.

The 20-year-old had a disastrous title defense at the US Open as she was beaten by Alzie Cornet in the first round.

Raducanu's return date hasn't been known yet, but she is expected to compete at the US Open this season. Given that the Brit has started training, it will be interesting to see when she makes her return to the WTA Tour.