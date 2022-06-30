"What is even the point of having this superspreader exhibition, just set up Djokovic vs Nadal and be done with it" - Tennis fans react to Roberto Bautista Agut withdrawing from Wimbledon due to COVID-19

With the 2022 Wimbledon in full flow, one of the biggest talking points so far has been withdrawals due to COVID-19. Marin Cilic and Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the tournament after testing positive earlier this week, and Roberto Bautista Agut confirmed his SW19 exit on the same grounds on Thursday.
The Spaniard, who was set to play Daniel Galan in the second round, took to Twitter to inform fans of his decision.
"I had to withdrawal because Covid. Hope to be back soon. Today I have notified @Wimbledon of my cancellation. I have tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon," Bautista Agut said.
Subsequently, tennis fans have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure at players dropping out like flies. One fan joked that they might as well cancel the tournament and just host the final between Nadal and Djokovic.
"What is even the point of having this superspreader exhibition for 11 more days? Just set up Djokovic v. Nadal this Saturday and be done with it," a fan wrote.
Many fans lambasted the tournament organizers, especially since there is no mandate to wear masks at all times.
Some fans highlighted how all the heavy hitters that have dropped out of the tournament are from Nadal's side of the draw.
"Nadal's voodoo is getting out of hand," one fan tweeted.
Wimbledon gearing up for possible COVID-19 rampage
Chaos has ensued at Wimbledon this year as players are dropping out of the tournament like flies. Berrettini and Cilic, who have pulled out of the tournament, were seen hitting the practice courts with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic before the commencement of the tournament.
COVID-19 has rampaged the men's side of the draw and the transmission of the disease could very well mean that there will be more players withdrawing from the event.
The likes of Cilic and Bautista Agut have played some of their best tennis this year, with the former having reached the semifinals of the French Open while the latter reached the final of the Mallorca Open.
Berrettini, on the other hand, was one of the favorites coming into Wimbledon this year. The Italian, who reached the final last year, successfully defended his title at the Queen's Club Championships earlier this month.