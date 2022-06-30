"What is even the point of having this superspreader exhibition, just set up Djokovic vs Nadal and be done with it" - Tennis fans react to Roberto Bautista Agut withdrawing from Wimbledon due to COVID-19

With the 2022 Wimbledon in full flow, one of the biggest talking points so far has been withdrawals due to COVID-19. Marin Cilic and Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the tournament after testing positive earlier this week, and Roberto Bautista Agut confirmed his SW19 exit on the same grounds on Thursday.

The Spaniard, who was set to play Daniel Galan in the second round, took to Twitter to inform fans of his decision.

"I had to withdrawal because Covid. Hope to be back soon. Today I have notified @Wimbledon of my cancellation. I have tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon," Bautista Agut said.

Roberto BautistaAgut @BautistaAgut

-

I had to withdrawal because Covid. Hope to be back soon. 🏻 Hoy he notificado a @Wimbledon mi baja. He dado positivo en Covid-19. Afortunadamente, los síntomas no son muy graves, pero creo que es la mejor decisión. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. Espero volver pronto.I had to withdrawal because Covid. Hope to be back soon. Hoy he notificado a @Wimbledon mi baja. He dado positivo en Covid-19. Afortunadamente, los síntomas no son muy graves, pero creo que es la mejor decisión. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. Espero volver pronto.- I had to withdrawal because Covid. Hope to be back soon. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/QofBTobMLe

Subsequently, tennis fans have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure at players dropping out like flies. One fan joked that they might as well cancel the tournament and just host the final between Nadal and Djokovic.

"What is even the point of having this superspreader exhibition for 11 more days? Just set up Djokovic v. Nadal this Saturday and be done with it," a fan wrote.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever What is even the point of having this superspreader exhibition for 11 more days? Just set up Djokovic v. Nadal this Saturday and be done with it. What is even the point of having this superspreader exhibition for 11 more days? Just set up Djokovic v. Nadal this Saturday and be done with it.

December_dust @decemberdust1 @BautistaAgut @Wimbledon You don’t have to test, don’t have to tell anyone, don’t have to withdraw...There is no rule in UK at all, so why do you still have this moral pressure? @BautistaAgut @Wimbledon You don’t have to test, don’t have to tell anyone, don’t have to withdraw...There is no rule in UK at all, so why do you still have this moral pressure?

Many fans lambasted the tournament organizers, especially since there is no mandate to wear masks at all times.

Krista @BwehRublev

Best health wishes and everything

But like shouldn't at this point they do mass testing even if it's not legally required Roberto BautistaAgut @BautistaAgut

-

Nina (Mercurial Rafan) @Nina201710 Roberto BautistaAgut @BautistaAgut

-

Alex Bancila @TheAlexBancila



What happens if three of the semifinalists test positive for Covid!? The lone one who didn’t becomes Wimbledon champion!? Totally plausible scenario… Roberto BautistaAgut @BautistaAgut

-

Tennis Puneet 🐺 @TennisPuneet



Did they feel unwell or withdraw due to moral obligation?



Did Wimbledon make them test?



I’m just curious! Roberto BautistaAgut @BautistaAgut

-

vintageaddicted @cestlaviemacher Roberto BautistaAgut @BautistaAgut

-

Chusak Siriwallop @c_siriwallop @BautistaAgut @Wimbledon "Symptoms not serious" meaning he has got it and he is probably not fully fit so the right decision. @BautistaAgut @Wimbledon "Symptoms not serious" meaning he has got it and he is probably not fully fit so the right decision.

Pavvy G @pavyg



Players were told by taking the vaccines it would protect them. I am sure many won't be coerced in taking them again. Vaccinated and unvaccinated both can get it. Roberto BautistaAgut @BautistaAgut

-

Some fans highlighted how all the heavy hitters that have dropped out of the tournament are from Nadal's side of the draw.

"Nadal's voodoo is getting out of hand," one fan tweeted.

bart @BadosaOUT Roberto BautistaAgut @BautistaAgut

-

Hance @SirHanceAlot twitter.com/bautistaagut/s… Roberto BautistaAgut @BautistaAgut

-

Wimbledon gearing up for possible COVID-19 rampage

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Chaos has ensued at Wimbledon this year as players are dropping out of the tournament like flies. Berrettini and Cilic, who have pulled out of the tournament, were seen hitting the practice courts with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic before the commencement of the tournament.

COVID-19 has rampaged the men's side of the draw and the transmission of the disease could very well mean that there will be more players withdrawing from the event.

The likes of Cilic and Bautista Agut have played some of their best tennis this year, with the former having reached the semifinals of the French Open while the latter reached the final of the Mallorca Open.

Berrettini, on the other hand, was one of the favorites coming into Wimbledon this year. The Italian, who reached the final last year, successfully defended his title at the Queen's Club Championships earlier this month.

