"What did you expect after the first Ashes test?" - Former Andy Murray coach jokes about lack of Wimbledon wild cards for Australians

Wimbledon wild cards have rarely been given to Australian players in recent years, with former Andy Murray coach, Mark Petchey, joking that it is because of cricket.

No wild cards have been given to Australians for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, with some fans being mad because of it on social media.

"Last few wild cards given out for Wimbledon. Not a single Australian was awarded one in any event," Australian tennis personality, Craig Gabriel, wrote on Twitter.

Craig Gabriel @crosscourt1 Last few wild cards given out for Wimbledon. Not a single Australian was awarded one in any event. Last few wild cards given out for Wimbledon. Not a single Australian was awarded one in any event.

Mark Petchey responded, joking about Australia beating England in cricket. The Aussies got the win by two wickets in a thrilling climax to the opening test of the five-match Ashes series on June 20.

It was the second-highest successful victory chase at Edgbaston and made up for Australia's heart-breaking loss to England on the same ground in 2005 when they fell three short of chasing down 282.

"What did you expect after the first Test? Plenty of Americans got them," Petchey replied. "Moral of the story. Don't play cricket or if you do, do it only on the East Coast as a hobby!"

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey



Moral of the story. Don’t play cricket or if you do, do it only on the East Coast as a hobby!! @crosscourt1 What did you expect after the first Test? Plenty of Americans got themMoral of the story. Don’t play cricket or if you do, do it only on the East Coast as a hobby!! @crosscourt1 What did you expect after the first Test? Plenty of Americans got themMoral of the story. Don’t play cricket or if you do, do it only on the East Coast as a hobby!!

Wimbledon handed out 16 wild cards for the men's and women's singles events in 2023, as per usual.

Wild cards for the ladies' singles are the following: Katie Boulter (GBR), Jodie Burrage (GBR), Harriet Dart (GBR), Sonay Kartal (GBR), Elina Svitolina (UKR), Katie Swan (GBR), Heather Watson (GBR), Venus Williams (USA).

Wild cards for the gentlemen's singles are the following: Liam Broady (GBR), Jan Choinski (GBR), Arthur Fery (GBR), Arthur Fils (FRA), David Goffin (BEL), George Loffhagen (GBR), Sebastian Ofner (AUT), Ryan Peniston (GBR).

Regarding the 2023 Australian Open singles competition, no wild cards were given to any Brits. For ladies' singles, five Australians got them, with the rest going to players from the USA, Japan, and France. For gentlemen's singles, four Australians got them, with the rest going to players from Austria, China, the USA, and France.

"Novak Djokovic the favorite for Wimbledon" - Laura Robson

Novak Djokovic practicing for Wimbledon 2023

Tennis expert Laura Robson said that Novak Djokovic is "definitely the favorite" to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Former World No. 27 thinks that the Serb will equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles won at SW19.

"He's definitely the favorite in my eyes, especially after Paris," said Eurosport expert Robson.

Djokovic will be extra confident considering he won both Majors in 2023, with the last one being at the French Open less than a month ago.

"The amount of confidence that he has at the moment and then to come here to a tournament that he's won an incredible amount of times and just seems so at ease on this surface, so comfortable on Centre Court, that it's hard to bet against him," Robson stated.

Djokovic has also won four titles in a row, and he can equal another Federer's record if he wins the fifth one in 2023. The grasscourt major begins on July 3.

Poll : 0 votes