"What a f**king prick!" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at political commentator Steven Crowder for comments on rape victims

Former tennis professional Martina Navratilova took to social media to lash out at Steven Crowder, an American-Canadian conservative political commentator, for his remarks accusing rape victims of being "sexually desirable."

Jason Campbell, a Senior Researcher for Media Matters for America, posted a short clip of Crowder's talk show where he talked about how a sexually desirable woman is most likely to be the victim of rape. He also added how a certain section of the community usually comes out as a rape victim.

"The victims of rape would usually (not always) be those who are most desirable sexually. It's always the blue haired would-be lesbian feminist who claimed they're raped. As far as I know, not one Victoria Secret model has been raped," Crowder said.

The former World No. 1 retweeted that post and stated her disgust at Crowder's statements.

"What a fucking prick!!! How does an asswipe like this have a show?!?" she said.

"This is a serious accusation and if true quite the scandal"- Martina Navratilova on Magnus Carlsen accusing rival Hans Niemann of cheating

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova recently expressed her shock at Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen accusing fellow player Hans Niemann of cheating.

Carlsen is a Norwegian grandmaster and a five-time World Chess Champion. He also holds the highest peak rating (2882) in the history of the sport.

The Norwegian posted a statement on social media on Sunday explaining why he recently withdrew from a number of events. After making one move against Niemann, the 31-year-old withdrew from the Julius Baer Generation Cup last week. Additionally, he withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup earlier this month in St. Louis, Missouri, after suffering an unexpected loss at the hands of the 19-year-old.

"I believe that Niemann has cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted. His over-the-board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game, in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn't tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do," he said.

Magnus Carlsen @MagnusCarlsen My statement regarding the last few weeks. My statement regarding the last few weeks. https://t.co/KY34DbcjLo

Martina Navratilova reacted to Carlsen's statement, calling it a "serious accusation" and "if true" it could lead to a "scandal."

"This is a serious accusation and if true quite the scandal, yikes," she tweeted.

