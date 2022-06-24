What food is traditionally eaten at Wimbledon? Exploring the history and significance of strawberries and cream at The Championships

Apart from being the oldest of the four Majors, Wimbledon is also the most unique. Lush green lawns, players dressed in all-white, polite yet powerful roars from the crowd and delicious food are some of its many traditions.

A trip to the SW19 without eating strawberries and cream is like watching a movie without having popcorn. Around 31 tons of strawberries are consumed every year at Wimbledon. Farmers in southern Kent, London do their preparations well in advance, meticulously watering, feeding and harvesting their ruby red strawberries.

There is no historical connection between the fruit and the sport of tennis, just that the grasscourt Major is played at the same time of the year when strawberries are harvested.

According to The Independent, strawberries and cream were first served together in 1509, when Cardinal Thomas Wosley paired them at a banquet during Henry VIII’s reign. The combination was served 400 years later, at the first Wimbledon tournament.

So how much do strawberries and cream cost at Wimbledon?

Strawberries and cream, a delicacy at The Championships

The cost per serving of at least ten Grade 1 strawberries with cream is £2.50. This has been the price of strawberries served with cream since 2010, according to The Championships' website.

The demand for strawberries is so high that they're picked at 4 a.m., inspected by 9 a.m. and served as fresh as possible. Pots of this tasty treat are available at various outlets all across the grounds.

GingerMay @TeamGingerMay grown for the Royal Box, straight from the farm to Ginger HQ!) with Pimms for the official GingerMay Wimbledon Tournament #GoGingers It had to be done! Strawberries and cream (the same variety ofgrown for the Royal Box, straight from the farm to Ginger HQ!) with Pimms for the official GingerMay Wimbledon Tournament It had to be done! Strawberries and cream (the same variety of 🍓 grown for the Royal Box, straight from the farm to Ginger HQ!) with Pimms for the official GingerMay Wimbledon Tournament 🎾 #GoGingers https://t.co/c8xJ0PAkth

The famous event, known for its luxury and class, is also one of the most documented tournaments in the world. Keeping social messages and environmental issues in mind, they also offer a vegan-friendly plant-based strawberry and cream option, in addition to vegan sorbet and vegan ice cream, which is served throughout the two-week-long tennis championships.

Dawn Carr, PETA UK's director of vegan projects, was delighted with this new addition to the menu in 2018.

"Vegan is not only packed with flavour and kinder to the animals and environment but also a healthier option for tennis fans to enjoy in the heat," Dawn Carr said.

Shopkeepers also buy some of their produce from LEAF-registered farms. LEAF is a charity organisation that promotes integrated farm management, balancing chemicals with organic farming.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far