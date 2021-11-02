"What happened in those 4 days was about is she even going to stay alive" - Jill Smoller on Serena Williams' childbirth complications

On Sunday, Serena Williams' agent Jill Smoller appeared on the latest episode of "The GOAT: Serena" podcast hosted by former pros Chanda Rubin and Zina Garrison. Smoller talked about Williams' career through the highs and lows, and also the change in perspective that motherhood brought about for her.

The 57-year-old started by highlighting how Serena Williams has experienced a lot of trauma and tragedy in her life, including a complicated pregnancy. Williams experienced a pulmonary embolism soon after her delivery of baby Olympia and underwent multiple surgeries on the following few days.

Smoller recalled that the extent of the problems was such that the 23-time Slam champion was forced to fight for her life.

"She's survived so much tragedy and trauma in her life, a lesser person would have tapped out," Jill Smoller said. "What happened at the hospital those four days were some of the hardest moments I've had to go through because it had nothing to do with hitting another tennis ball - it was, is she even going to stay alive? Is she going to get out of this?"

Serena Williams won her first title as a mother at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

The acclaimed agent believes the experience provided Serena Williams with a new outlook on life. She asserted that for Williams her family carries utmost importance, and that her biggest priority over the last few years has been her daughter Olympia.

"She had been through four surgeries in three days and at any moment she could not have made it," Smoller added. "It's the perspective changes for her; she looks differently at what's important for her. What's most important for her is first and foremost her family. Olympia is her first priority, her wellbeing supercedes everything."

"The bar that was set for Serena Williams was always different" - Jill Smoller

Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open

Jill Smoller proceeded to talk about another difficult period in Serena Williams' life. In September 2003, Williams' half-sister Yetunde Price passed away in a road-side shooting, which was a case of mistaken identity. Smoller pointed out that the conversations at the time, especially when the 40-year-old returned to the tour in the aftermath of the incident, involved very little sympathy for her.

The 57-year-old believes Williams wasn't as loved back then as she is now. She also claimed that the bar set for the American by the public has always been different than that set for other players.

"She also had to show up at the world after losing her sister," Smoller said. "And I remember the commentary back then - 'Serena is focusing too much on other things.' I mean she had just come through a lot of personal trauma. It wasn't anybody's business."

"The public back then was so different," the agent added. "There wasn't the openness and she wasn't beloved like she is now to some extent. And the bar that was set for her was always different."

