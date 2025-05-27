What happened to Grigor Dimitrov at French Open 2025? All about the Bulgarian's shocking 4th straight Slam retirement

Grigor Dimitrov retired from his first-round match against American qualifier Ethan Quinn at the 2025 French Open on Tuesday (May 27) due to a thigh injury. With his latest mid-match retirement, the Bulgarian has now thrown in the towel at the last four Major tournaments in what has become a bizarre trend.

Ad

Dimitrov made his top-10 return last March by finishing runner-up at the Miami Open to Jannik Sinner. However, the former World No. 3's luck, as far as his physical conditioning is concerned, has run out since then. The 34-year-old has retired in the fourth round of 2024 Wimbledon, the quarterfinals of the 2024 US Open, the first round of the 2025 Australian Open, and the first round of the 2025 French Open - all due to different injuries.

Ad

Trending

Earlier on Tuesday, Grigor Dimitrov hardly showed any discomfort in the initial stages of his Roland Garros opener against World No. 106 Ethan Quinn, racing to a two-sets-to-love lead in just over an hour. However, the 16th seed seemingly picked up a thigh injury midway through the third set, which he dropped 2-6. The Bulgarian wasn't able to continue the match in the fourth set, ultimately giving safe passage into the second round to his American opponent by surrendering at 6-2, 6-3, 2-6.

Ad

The string of bizarre retirements from the World No. 17 first began at SW19 last year, as he retired while trailing Daniil Medvedev 3-5 in the opening set of their Round-of-16 encounter citing a groin injury. The 33-year-old also threw in the towel in the last-eight stage of the US Open a few weeks later, retiring at 3-6, 7-6(5), 3-6, 1-4 down to Frances Tiafoe due to what was, in his own words, an "accumulation throughout the days".

Ad

Grigor Dimitrov also retired in first round of Australian Open 2025

Grigor Dimitrov talks to the physio before retirement at Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

At the 2025 Australian Open, Grigor Dimitrov couldn't continue after the first set of his first-round match against Italy's Francesco Passaro, retiring at 5-7, 0-2 down due to a lower hip issue. The former World No. 3's fitness has been suspect since a long time now, as evidenced by how his quarterfinal match against Francisco Cerundolo at this year's Miami Open ended.

Although the Bulgarian won the match 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3) in more than three hours, he had to get his vitals checked and was eventually carried off by physiotherapists. Needless to say, he had very little left in the tank for his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic a few days later, which he lost 2-6, 3-6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More