"What happened last time Emma Raducanu played qualies at a Slam?" - Tennis fans react to Brit returning to Australian Open 2024 with Special Ranking

Tennis fans recently reacted to Emma Raducanu making a return to the Grand Slam qualifiers at the 2024 Australian Open, where she secured her entry with a Special Ranking.

Throughout this year, Raducanu has faced a series of unfortunate injuries. She underwent surgeries on both her wrists and ankle, which prevented her from participating in three out of the four Grand Slam tournaments. Her sole participation came in the Australian Open, where she encountered a second-round defeat against Coco Gauff.

However, the former World No. 10 will utilize her Special Ranking of World No. 103 to participate in the first Slam of the year, the Australian Open in 2024. This Special Ranking will not grant her entry into the main draw but the qualifiers.

Tennis fans were ecstatic to learn about Emma Raducanu's participation in the Melbourne Slam. They took to social media to share their delight.

One fan humorously remarked that they couldn't recall what had happened the last time the Brit had entered a Grand Slam tournament through the qualifiers, alluding to Raducanu's title victory at the 2021 US Open. There she defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final, having entered the Slam by playing in the qualifiers.

"What happened last time she played qualies at a slam? I can’t remember," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another fan stated that it would be fascinating to watch Raducanu compete in the qualifier to secure a spot in the main draw at the 2024 Australian Open.

"Fascinating. This gonna be so good to watch what happens," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Emma Raducanu on her comeback: "It's going to be difficult when you haven't competed for a long time"

Emma Raducanu speaking at a press conference

During a conversation with former British No. 1, Laura Robson, Emma Raducanu discussed her comeback strategy and revealed how she wants to start things slowly. The 21-year-old expressed her belief that rushing into things could lead to mistakes, which she wants to avoid to not set herself back.

"I'm just aiming to get back as soon as possible without rushing it because I know when you rush, you just set yourself back a little bit," Raducanu said.

Raducanu stated that the rehabilitation process she had to undergo this year owing to the surgeries was both "slow and repetitive". She said that she remained focused on her "long-term end goal" which motivated her to persevere.

"The process is so slow and repetitive. Sometimes it’s really hard to not get bored of it and just keep in mind the long-term end goal. It was difficult to train after the surgeries, so it was very sedentary in the beginning," she continued.

Emma Raducanu acknowledged that her return to the court would be difficult given her prolonged absence. However, the former World No. 10 asserted that she is now in a "better headspace to compete."

"I know it's going to be difficult when you haven't competed for a long time, like almost a year. So it's for sure going to take me some tournaments to get back into and up to speed. But once I do, I think I'm in a better headspace to compete now," Raducanu added.

Expand Tweet