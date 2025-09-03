What happened to Marketa Vondrousova at US Open? All you need to know about Czech's heartbreaking situation in New York

Marketa Vondrousova was all set to play reigning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in this year's semifinals at Flushing Meadows on the night of Tuesday, September 2. However, in the buildup to the match, the Czech heartbreakingly withdrew from the hardcourt Major citing a knee injury she picked up during practice merely hours before she was slated to face Sabalenka.

Confirming her withdrawal via official US Open channels, the former No. 6 and 2023 Wimbledon champion released a statement.

"I am sorry to announce that I have to withdraw from my quarterfinal match this evening due to a knee injury. I tried my best to take the court today but during the warm-up I felt again my knee and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury," the 26-year-old said.

Marketa Vondrousova, who also finished as runner-up at the 2019 French Open, issued an apology to the US Open fans as well, who were eagerly anticipating a clash between two Major champions.

"I appreciate all the support this tournament and apologize to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in NY and can’t wait to be back next year," she added.

Vondrousova reportedly started feeling the effects of the injury after hitting a forehand during practice, which left her in tears. The Czech's withdrawal resulted in a walkover win for Aryna Sabalenka, who sent a heartfelt message to her WTA rival.

"I know how badly this must hurt for Marketa Vondrousova" - Aryna Sabalenka after Czech's withdrawal from US Open 2025

Despite knowing full well that she advanced to the last four of the 2025 US Open after Marketa Vondrousova's withdrawal, Aryna Sabalenka felt for the Czech given her concerning situation. The Belarusian took to her Instagram Stories and did her best to console her rival, writing:

"So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis, and I know how badly this must hurt for her. Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly. Love Aryna."

Sabalenka is now set to continue her title defense at Flushing Meadows with a semifinal showdown against Jessica Pegula in a repeat of last year's final. Meanwhile, only time will tell how long Vondrousova's latest injury setback keeps her out. Over the years, the Czech has suffered numerous unfortunate injuries, which have repeatedly kept stalling her progress.

