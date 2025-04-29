What happened to Max Purcell? Everything you need to know about ex-US Open champ's 18-month doping suspension

Max Purcell was on a high after winning the doubles title at the US Open 2024 and cracking the top 10 of the doubles rankings as well. However, it all came crashing down for him towards the end of the season. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) sent him a notice in December 2024 of a doping violation relating to the use of a "prohibited method".

The Aussie asked to be voluntarily suspended upon learning of the same and his request was immediately upheld. On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, it was revealed that Purcell accepted an 18-month ban for the same. The sentence has also taken into account the time he has served since he was provisionally suspended in December 2024. He will be eligible to return to the tour on June 11, 2026.

Purcell did not take any performance enhancing substances. Instead, he received intravenous transfusions of 500 ml twice while he fell ill in Bali in December 2023. According to the World Anti-Doping Code and Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, the permissible limit is 100 ml in a 12-hour period.

Following an investigation by the concerned authorities, Purcell's sentence was reduced due to his full co-opeation in the matter. He cannot partake, coach or attend any official tennis event sanctioned by the members of the ITIA. He has to forfeit all prize money earned between December 2023 (the time of his first intravenous transfusion) to February 2024 (his first negative doping result) as well.

ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse stated that even though Purcell wasn't the beneficiary of any performance boosting substances, the wide reach of anti-doping protocols leaves no room for errors. The end goal of the organization is to have a level playing field for everyone in the sport.

"This case does not involve a player testing positive for a prohibited substance but demonstrates that the anti-doping rules are broader than that. It also shows that the ITIA considers intelligence from a range of sources with the overriding aim to protect everyone covered by the tennis anti-doping rules, and ensure a level playing field for all," Moorhouse said.

Purcell has been severely affected by this entire ordeal. He took to social media to express his thoughts following the news of his suspension.

Max Purcell has developed nervous tics while awaiting the final outcome of his breach of anti-doping rules

Following the ITIA's announcement of Max Purcell's sentence, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts. While he is relieved to finally put this entire saga behind him, he's still shaken by the process. He couldn't eat or sleep properly for the last few months and is still dealing with nervous tics as a result of this ordeal.

"This case has been going on for months, seriously affecting my quality of life, from being unable to sleep and eat properly and refusing to be by myself, to developing nervous and anxious tics, which I still currently battle day to day," Purcell wrote.

Awaiting the final outcome of his breach was quite stressful for Purcell. However, he's simply glad that this chapter of his life has come to an end and he's looking forward to the future.

"I couldn’t sit and enjoy anything without the thought of the case and the endless possibilities of what sanction I would receive. I’m so glad this is finally over for me and I can move on with my life," he continued.

Purcell's sentence is the harshest among the recent high-profile anti-doping cases. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is currently serving a three-month ban for his transgressions, while five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek was suspended for a month last year.

