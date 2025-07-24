"What am I doing when I could be enjoying with my daughter & wife?" - Gael Monfils opens up on receiving 'hatred' for Citi DC Open early exit

Gael Monfils faced a heartbreaking exit from the first round of the Citi DC Open after being defeated by Yibing Wu in straight sets on July 22. The Frenchman was disheartened as he spoke up on receiving hatred and insults from fans after his early dismissal from the ATP 500 tournament.

The 38-year-old, famed for his effervescent on-court personality, was feeling deeply saddened after going through hateful messages that people posted on social media after his loss. He claims that a player is the one who goes through an emotional phase after losing a match, which can be further worsened by such comments.

However, he doesn't pay heed to such negativity, but it infuriates him sometimes. In an interview, he elaborated on the fact that these comments don't derail him from trying to become better; however, he also added that he makes the choice to leave his family and put his best foot forward to compete at this level, even at this age. He said (via Punto de Break):

"Honestly, I don't understand the people who send those messages. The one who is most bothered by a defeat is me. I get furious with myself because I think, 'What am I doing here when I could be enjoying myself with my daughter and my wife, on vacation?'"

Gael Monfils plans to compete in Canada and Cincinnati as well, in preparation for the upcoming 2025 US Open.

When Gael Monfils taunted bettors for betting on him

Gael Monfils - Image Source: Getty

Gael Monfils hit back at bettors who hurled him with racist abusive messages after his first-round loss at the BOSS Open on June 10. He brought his sharp wit to Instagram and taunted the bettors for betting on him, highlighting that he knew that he is 's**t' and that the abuses were not telling him something he didn't already know.

"This is not financial advice," the Frenchman wrote on his Instagram story later. "But really? You're still betting on me? First tournament on grass, I play Alex Michelsen, 20 years old, No. 35 in the world, and you want to bet on me?"

He added:

"You're writing that I'm sh--, I know I'm sh--, we both know I'm sh--, and you still bet on me? Who's the dumbest between you and me? Let's be honest."

It is not uncommon for tennis stars to be subjected to racist remarks in their careers, while many have spoken up in public against it as well.

