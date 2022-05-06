"What I like the most is the ability to adapt to the rival" - Diego Schwartzman on Carlos Alcaraz's biggest strength

Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as the brightest young prospect on the tennis scene. The 19-year-old has already done enough to elicit comparisons with the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Few know the Spaniard's game better than Diego Schwartzman, who lost to the 19-year-old in the Rio final earlier this year. Alcaraz took less than an hour and a half to overcome the Argentinian in straight sets to win his first title of the season at the Rio Open.

During an interview with AS, Schwartzman commended the Spaniard's ability to adapt to different opponents.

"The ability he had from last year to this year to grow, as he grew in his game, in his mental ability to face matches is impressive," the Argentine said. "I think what I like the most, seeing him also win in Miami, is the ability to adapt to the rival."

The Spaniard has beaten players with varying game styles like Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud (in Miami), Alex De Minaur, and Pablo Carreno Busta (in Barcelona) over the past few months.

Schwartzman's observation was that Alcaraz changed the way he played depending on the opponent.

"Sometimes you have a way of playing and you always want it to prevail, but he changed his way of playing a lot, against Hurkacz, against Ruud, in Barcelona, with De Miñaur, with Carreño. His style is very aggressive, but he doesn't allow himself to adapt if he has to run, pass balls."

"The good thing is that you can get to know him better through the language, through customs" - Diego Schwartzman on bond with Carlos Alcaraz

The Spanish connect helped Schwartzman know Alcaraz better

Common language and cultural similarities between Spain and Argentina have helped Schwartzman forge a bond with Alcaraz.

"The good thing is that you can get to know him better through the language, through customs," the Argentine stated. "We get along well, the people around him are very good and that makes it possible to treat him more. "

Schwartzman also stressed that the future of tennis will be "healthy" following the rise of Alcaraz.

"Some of the best things he has are off the pitch as well. That he is so young and that he is doing so well can be a very good example for the future of tennis and very healthy," he added.

Alcaraz is currently competing at the Madrid Open, where he will take on idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

