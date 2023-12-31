"What I missed is being healthy, wake up and don't have pain" - Rafael Nadal, inspired by Andy Murray, opens up about his determination to come back

Rafael Nadal opened up about where he found the necessary determination and passion to make his comeback on tour after almost an entire year on the sidelines, touching upon the example of three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Murray, after reaching the World No. 1 position for the first time in his career in 2016, suffered multiple hip injuries in the following years and briefly retired from the sport in 2019. However, after undergoing a hip replacement surgery, the Brit made a return to the game soon after and is still going strong on the ATP Tour.

Both Nadal and Murray are currently in Brisbane for the ATP 250 Brisbane International, where the former is playing his first competitive match since the 2023 Australian Open. The duo also practiced together earlier this week, after which Murray lavished praise on the Spaniard and wished to play against him soon.

"I can't remember the last time I played them, to be honest. With Novak, I think it was like in 2017 or something. With Rafa, I mean, I don't know if I played him in 2016 or not. So, yeah, it's been a really long time."

"If I get the opportunity to practice with them, I still really, really enjoy that. It does bring back some good memories. But ideally, I'd want to be doing that in the tournaments, not in the first rounds. I'd like to be doing it in the latter stages, if I can," Andy Murray said in his press conference in Brisbane.

At his own press conference, Nadal extended him the same courtesy, calling Murray a "very positive example" for the kids, thanks to his work ethic and how he has managed to keep fighting till the end for his passion.

"It's a very positive example of passion and positive example for the kids about how somebody we had almost everything he wanted, he achieved almost everything, he hold the passion for his game and for his work at the end. That's a very positive example," Rafael Nadal said.

In his own case, Nadal admitted that he never missed the competition during his break from the game, as he knew that his body was not ready to compete. What the 22-time Grand Slam champion missed was the feeling of being healthy and waking up without pain.

Having suffered a hip strain during his loss at Melbourne earlier this year, the former World No. 1 had to go under the knife as well, and spent a long time in rehabilitation.

Nadal noted further that he could not even enjoy a normal life during the last few months, with the injury preventing him from pursuing his hobbies or hanging out as usual with friends and family as well.

"I missed to feel myself ready to compete. I didn't miss the competition because during all this period of time, my body was not ready to compete. So when you feel that bad, you can't miss the competition. What I missed is being healthy, honestly. Wake up and don't have pain," Rafael Nadal said.

"Have the chance to have a normal life because during the last year, for such a lot of months, I was not able to have a normal life and enjoy playing golf or doing the normal things that I like to do with my friends or with my family. That's what I missed the most," he added.

But now that he is physically alright once again, the 37-year-old is excited to return to competition at the highest level, emphasizing that he has the same determination and passion as Andy Murray had when he made his way back to tennis years ago.

"Then when I starting to feel myself ready, like now, of course I am excited to come back to the tennis courts and excited to come back to the competition. Is something that I loved. If I don't have the determination to do it and the passion, as I said before from Andy, I will not be here," Nadal said.

"When you achieve all the things that Andy Murray achieved for such a long time, it will be super difficult to accept the situation" - Rafael Nadal on Brit's return after hip surgery

Rafael Nadal, in fact, was of the opinion that the determination Andy Murray demonstrated in returning to the ATP Tour after his hip surgery was something that went "beyond tennis."

The Spaniard opined that it must have been extremely difficult for the former World No. 1 to accept the situation after the dizzying successes he had prior to it, which made his comeback all the more special and a glowing proof of his love for tennis.

"[Andy Murray] demonstrate an amazing passion and love for the game. That's the true, no? After a very tough surgery that he went through, he hold the passion and the working spirit to be where he is today. Something very difficult," Rafael Nadal said.

"When you achieve all the things that Andy achieved for such a long time, and coming back knowing it will be super difficult to come back to that level of tennis and accept the challenge and accept the situation, it's something that goes beyond the tennis, no?" he added.

