"What I did since 2020 is crazy, it's hard for me to even understand" - Iga Swiatek planning to complete Career Grand Slam 'as soon as possible'

Iga Swiatek recently spoke on her aspirations to complete the elusive 'Career Grand Slam.'

The Pole, who has won 4 Major titles so far, was taking on her media duties ahead of her campaign at the WTA 500 event in Tokyo, when a fan probed her on how long it would take for her to win all four Grand Slam tournaments.

In her response, Iga Swiatek admitted that she is sometimes baffled by her own progress over the last few years. The World No. 2 added that she's not too dead-set on accomplishing the feat at the moment, as her career trajectory is already impressive as it is.

"What I did since 2020 is crazy, it's sometimes hard for me to even understand how it happened. Because when I was younger. I didn't know it was going to be possible. So, I'm taking it easy," she said.

Swiatek also asserted that she will have to improve on grasscourts to eschew an all-surface domination on the WTA Tour. The 22-year-old reiterated that she was in no rush to master all the surfaces, while at the same time adding that she wanted to complete the set 'as soon as possible.'

"I don't think I can answer you specifically. Um, as soon as possible? Well for sure, I think I need a couple of more years to play on grass... so, I'm not rushing you know. I'm 22, so I still have a lot of time probably, more than like 10 years. So I'm doing my best to win every tournament I play at. But yeah, I'm not rushing it because I've already won 4 Slams," she added.

Iga Swiatek is yet to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek embraces with Elina Svitolina after their quarterfinals match at Wimbledon 2023

For academic purposes, Iga Swiatek has reached at least the semifinals of three of the four Majors — the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open. The Pole's worst Grand Slam tournament remains Wimbledon, where she has only managed to make one quarterfinal in four appearances.

Moreover, Swiatek possesses a mediocre 13-6 career win-loss on grass courts, which translates to a winning percentage of 68.4%. These numbers are far inferior to the Pole's win rates on clay (87.5%) and hardcourts (76%) respectively. The 22-year-old is also relatively less comfortable playing on grass due to her extreme Western grip.

While Iga Swiatek's game limits her on grass, she has had no problem at blitzing past her opponents on the other two prevalent surfaces. The young Pole has already won three French Opens and one US Open title, while also reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open in 2022 (where she lost to eventual runner-up Danielle Collins).

At this year's Wimbledon, Swiatek defeated her first three opponents without losing a single set, before staving off two match points to beat 14th-seeded Belinda Bencic to reach the last eight.

Iga Swiatek's run eventually came to an end in the quarterfinals at the hands of the resurgent Elina Svitolina, who defeated the then-World No. 1 in a three-set match that lasted nearly three hours.