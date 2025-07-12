What does Iga Swiatek get after winning Wimbledon 2025? A look into exciting benefits ft. lifetime club membership, massive ranking points 

Iga Swiatek beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win the ladies' singles title at Wimbledon 2025. This was the first Major final with a double bagel scoreline since Steffi Graf handed Natasha Zvereva a similar beatdown in the final of the French Open 1988. This marks the Pole's sixth Major title and her first at SW19. She dropped only one set the entire tournament.

Winning the Wimbledon title also comes with numerous perks. Swiatek's triumph will turn her into an honorary member of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. This grants her lifetime access to its facilities and reserved seats on Centre Court.

She will also get to take part in the Champions' Dinner, which was introduced in 1977. It is a gala to honor the champions, and the singles champions also dance with each other. Swiatek will know her partner once the men's singles final wraps up on Sunday, July 13.

The women's trophy, also known as the Venus Rosewater Dish, is quite massive. However, Swiatek won't be able to take that home with her. She will get a replica, which is 3/4 the size of the original. The original winner's trophy remains in the Wimbledon museum.

Swiatek's name will be added to the roll of honor at SW19. She will join the likes of Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, and other illustrious women on the honors board. One of the most iconic moments in all of tennis is the champion's celebration at Wimbledon. They go up to the Royal Box to hoist their winner's trophy, all the while being cheered on by the crowd.

Swiatek will receive 2,000 ranking points for winning the title, the same as other Majors. She will also walk away £3,000,000 richer, the prize money reserved for this year's singles champions. The 24-year-old is now one step closer to completing the career Grand Slam.

Iga Swiatek needs only one more Major to complete the Career Grand Slam following her Wimbledon win

Iga Swiatek captured her maiden Major title at the French Open 2020. Two years later, she claimed her second title at the same venue. She then claimed the US Open crown in 2022 as well, reaching the halfway mark towards completing the Career Grand Slam.

Swiatek added three more French Open titles to her trophy cabinet over the years. Her triumph at Wimbledon 2025 means she only needs to win the Australian Open to complete the Career Grand Slam.

The Pole came quite close to reaching the final in Melbourne earlier this year. She held a match point in the semifinals against Madison Keys but couldn't close out the contest. Nevertheless, that heartbreak will be a distant memory in the wake of her latest victory.

