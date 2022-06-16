What Is Emma Raducanu's ethnicity? All you need to know about the British tennis star’s heritage

World No. 11 Emma Raducanu scripted history last year when she became the first ever player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier. Although Emma was born to a Chinese mother and a Romanian father in Canada, her family moved to Great Britain and became permanent citizens when she was just two years old.

Raducanu was just 18 when she beat then 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the final of the 2021 US Open in a clash between the unseeded teenagers. The final score read 6-4, 6-3 in the Brit's favor and the world of tennis was delighted yet shocked at what Raducanu had achieved.

Coming in as a qualifier, she was required to win 10 matches in a row to become the champion. Not only did she win all 10, she did it in style, without dropping a single set throughout the event. Raducanu also became the first British woman to win a Major title since Virginia Wade's triumph at Wimbledon in 1977.

On her way to the crown, Raducanu defeated players like Shelby Rogers, Belinda Bencic, and Maria Sakkari. However, the Brit could not advance any further than the second round at the Australian Open and French Open this year.

Emma Raducanu remains uncertain for Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Last week saw Emma Raducanu retire from her first-round match at the Nottingham Open. Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic was leading the first set 4-3 when the Brit decided to discontinue play. After the match, she stated that she had pulled something on the left side of her body.

"One shot in the first game, I was just like, this just doesn’t feel right at all. I think I pulled something. I’m not really sure exactly what happened, I don’t know what I could have done about it. I have to get a scan, probably, I’ll get it checked out and we’ll see from there. It’s on the side of my body, it feels maybe around my ribs," Raducanu said.

After Guadalajara in February and Rome in May, this was the third time this year that Emma Raducanu had to concede a match due to injuries. The 19-year-old stated that she didn't want to stop, but after a certain point, there was no other option left.

"You don’t want to stop after one or two games and I tried to battle through it, and I found myself 3-1 up as well. At that point, I knew it was just a matter of time to be honest. I clearly couldn’t serve and because of where the location of the injury is, I had to move it for everything, to turn, to move, to serve, to breathe in and out," said Raducanu.

As Wimbledon's start date looms closer, Raducanu's chances of participating at SW19 is up in the air by her own admission as she admitted that she has "no idea" whether she'll be ready for the home event.

