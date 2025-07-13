What does Jannik Sinner get after winning Wimbledon 2025? A look into exciting benefits ft. lifetime club membership, massive ranking points 

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beat two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to claim the gentlemen's singles title at Wimbledon 2025. This is his first title at SW19 and the fourth Major title of his career. He blew three championship points in the French Open final against the Spaniard a few weeks ago, thus avenging that agonizing loss with his victory here.

Getting crowned as the Wimbledon champion also comes with quite a few perks. Sinner will henceforth be a lifelong honorary member of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. This gives him lifetime access to its facilities along with reserved seats at Centre Court.

Sinner will also get to partake in a special ceremony honoring the winners. The Champions' Dinner was a new tradition started in 1977 to commemorate the victors. The singles champions also dance together, and the 23-year-old will take to the floor with Iga Swiatek, who won the ladies' singles title.

Another tradition that's an integral part of a Wimbledon champion's experience is a trip to the Royal Box. Players get to go up there to flaunt their trophy while being cheered on by the crowd.

The Wimbledon men's singles trophy is a work of art and is quite massive to boot. While players are given the original trophy after winning the match, they don't get to take it home with them as it remains in the Wimbledon museum. Players instead get a replica which is 3/4 the size of the original trophy, and Sinner will receive the same.

Sinner's name will also feature on the honors board. He will join an illustrious list of champions including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, among others. There's also 2,000 ranking points for his victory along with £3,000,000 in prize money. The Italian's triumph at Wimbledon leaves him only Major shy of completing the Career Grand Slam.

Jannik Sinner one Major away from completing the Career Grand Slam after his Wimbledon victory

Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Jannik Sinner captured his maiden Major title at the Australian Open 2024, staging a comeback to beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the final. He emerged victorious at the US Open later that year, defeating home hope Taylor Fritz in straight sets for the title.

Sinner defended his title in Melbourne this year to up his Major tally to three titles. While he came up short in the French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, he compensated for the Parisian disappointment with his triumph at Wimbledon. He has now won three of the four Majors, leaving the clay court Major as the only missing link.

Had Sinner converted one of his three championship points in the French Open final, then he would've already completed the Career Grand Slam. Given his versatility on all surfaces, he will certainly fancy his chances of taking another crack at the French Open in the coming years.

