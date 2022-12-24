What are John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal’s children doing now? All about Kevin, Sean and Emily McEnroe

John McEnroe has etched his name in tennis history with his accomplishments. During his playing days, his brash on-court persona often made headlines. His private life has also garnered significant media attention.

McEnroe has been married twice. His first marriage to actress Tatum O'Neal was the stuff of tabloids, and the couple were bothered by the continuous media hounding. Their children too faced the brunt of it early on, but have now grown into successful adults.

Here are all the details about McEnroe's children from his first marriage and what they're up to now:

How many children do John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal have?

McEnroe married his first wife, Tatum O'Neal, in 1986. She was a renowned movie actress and made history by becoming the youngest person ever to win an Academy Award, doing so at the age of 10. They had three children together, Kevin, Sean and Emily.

Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last. The couple separated in 1992 and officially divorced in 1994. They initially shared custody of their children, but due to O'Neal's issues with substance abuse, McEnroe was awarded sole custody of them in 1998.

Do Kevin, Sean and Emily McEnroe play tennis?

John McEnroe's children haven't followed in their father's footsteps. Not one of them plays tennis professionally, or even any other sport for that matter. All three of them have decided to pursue other vocations.

John McEnroe's children from his first marriage have forged their own career paths

McEnroe's eldest son, Kevin, is a reputed author. He released his debut novel "Our Town" in 2015 to positive reviews. However, he also had a brief run-in with the law in the lead-up to its publication. He was charged with criminal possession of prescription pills. The charges were dropped after he completed a drug recovery program.

His second son, Sean, is an artist who lives in Arizona, US. He married in 2020 but kept the news under wraps for a while before making it public. The couple suffered a heartbreaking loss as his wife suffered a miscarriage at the end of the first trimester.

His daughter, Emily, is his third kid with his first wife O'Neal and the youngest. She is in the entertainment business. She made her debut in the 2022 film "Futra Days", while also making an appearance in a documentary about her father. She's based out of Los Angeles, California and also works as a voice actress.

