"What a joke, Really?" - Martina Navratilova expresses displeasure at Maria Sharapova's inclusion in Best Player of all time poll

Maria Sharapova has won many hearts with her performances on and off the court, and is considered by many to be one of the best tennis players to have played the game. However, it has recently become clear that tennis legend Martina Navratilova is not one of them.

Sharapova announced her retirement in February 2020, just after the conclusion of the Australian Open. She won five Grand Slam women's singles tournaments during her career.

After approximately two years of retirement, the Russian became a mother, giving birth to her son Theodore with her fiance, renowned British entrepreneur Alexander Gilkes.

Even after retirement, her accomplishments continue to make headlines, as evidenced by a recent voting poll posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the World of Statistics.

The users were asked to vote for the best female tennis player of all time from a list that includes Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Maria Sharapova, and Martina Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova herself took to social media to comment on the post, saying she thought it was a joke to include Maria Sharapova among such legends of the game.

"What a joke- I mean Maria? Really? Don’t even bother voting," the 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

Looking back at Maria Sharapova's career

Maria Sharapova pictured at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

Maria Sharapova was a force to be reckoned with for more than a decade in women's tennis. She began playing competitive tennis at the age of 14 and achieved the world No. 1 ranking on five different occasions. She is also the only Russian player to have achieved a Career Grand Slam.

Sharapova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships. She beat defending champion Serena Williams in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) to break into the top 10 for the first time.

With her victory at the 2012 French Open, she became the 10th woman to complete a Career Grand Slam. She was also the first Russian woman to reach the top spot in the world rankings on August 22, 2005.

The 36-year-old is also an Olympic medallist, having won silver in the women's singles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Sharapova won 36 singles titles, including five Grand Slam titles (two at Roland Garros and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open), during her illustrious career.