Good wishes continued to pour in over Rafael Nadal's scintillating comeback victory on the ATP Tour after a 12-month hiatus, with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz becoming the latest to shower praise.

The Spaniard celebrated his long-awaited return to the tour on Tuesday with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over former US Open champion Dominic Thiem. It may have been his first competitive singles match in 349 days, but Nadal marked his return with a high-caliber performance in front of a jam-packed arena in Brisbane.

His return caused a stir and current world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz echoed everybody's sentiments with a tribute to his idol.

Speaking in his native Spanish, Alcaraz lauded his compatriot for an impressive return. He also jubilantly celebrated his return to the tour.

"What a joy to see you again on track Rafa!" Carlos Alcaraz exclaimed.

Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Rafael Nadal's return - @rafaelnadal, Instagram

Earlier, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic also welcomed his rival back with a simple "welcome back" coupled with a high-five emoji on his Instagram.

Nadal and Alcaraz last faced off on tour at home in Madrid. It was Alcaraz then who ended up on top, eventually winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. Nadal, however, leads their head-to-head tally, winning their previous two encounters in Indian Wells and Madrid.

With Nadal likely to prioritize the clay swing, fans will be itching to see the two Spaniards face off. A match between the two will surely be a great memory for both players involved, especially Alcaraz who grew up idolizing Nadal.

Rafael Nadal reflects on arguably the toughest years in his tennis career

Rafael Nadal speaks to the media at the 2024 Brisbane International - Getty Images

Rafael Nadal reflected on an emotional return to the tour during his on-court interview. Describing the past year as one of his toughest, Nadal expressed immense pride for returning the way he did.

He also thanked the crowd and soaked in the moment of great significance in possibly the final stages of his illustrious career.

“Today is honestly an emotional and important day for me after probably one of the toughest years of my tennis career, without a doubt. I had the chance to come back after a year and play in front of an amazing crowd and play, I think, at a very positive level," Nadal said.

“On the first day, it is something that makes us feel proud. Myself, all the team and family that have been there every single day during the past year,” he added.

Nadal will take on Jason Kubler in the last 16 on Thursday as preparation for the Australian Open beginning on January 14 continues in full flow.

