What kind of car does Rafael Nadal drive? Check out the latest addition to his eye-catching collection 

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has always been enthusiastic about automobiles. He currently drives the Kia EV6 GT, which was presented to him in a special handover ceremony in Manacor in late 2021.

The EV6 GT is the first dedicated electric vehicle from Kia and has been specially customized for the 35-year-old.

Kia EV6 GT car launch

It is one of the fastest five-door EVs in its segment with extensive visual modifications.

Starting with the front, the huge double canards on the bumper are inspired by DTM racers, as are the carbon-fibre splitters and the vented bonnet.

The Spaniard strikes a pose with his new car Kia EV6 GT

The striking fender add-ons with integrated vents make the car a lot wider, hiding a portion of the LED headlights and the taillights in the process.

The most striking feature is the enormous rear wing made entirely of carbon fibre. The wheels are finished in bronze with the suspension being low, supposedly due to a stiffer and more track-focused setup.

Ringways Motor Group @Ringways



The EV6 GT will begin production later this year, and will be able to go from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds.



That’s pretty impressive! The Kia EV6 GT made its first appearance at Goodwood Festival in June. 🤩Take a look at its speed! 🤯The EV6 GT will begin production later this year, and will be able to go from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds.That’s pretty impressive! The Kia EV6 GT made its first appearance at Goodwood Festival in June. 🤩Take a look at its speed! 🤯The EV6 GT will begin production later this year, and will be able to go from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds. ⚡That’s pretty impressive! https://t.co/I9np4t89BF

The Spaniard also owns a host of other cars apart from the KIA EV6 GT, with Kia's high-powered sports vehicle Stinger one of them.

Aston Martin DBS, which was popularized by James Bond in the film Casino Royale, is also a part of his eye-catching collection. The automobile is estimated to be valued at US$314,000.

Ferrari 458 Italia, one of the most fascinating modern Ferraris, is also part of his collection. The automobile starts at €270,000 and the price can go higher depending on the modifications.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT-S is one of his most popular vehicles. The sports model has a 5-speed automatic transmission that perfectly manages the 476 horsepower engine and takes less than 16 seconds to reach a speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

Marshall Mercedes-Benz @MMGMercedesBenz Rafael Nadal nicely modelling on of our summery Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S. Who are you routing for? #ridgeway http://t.co/WQ6RCdOhhi Rafael Nadal nicely modelling on of our summery Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S. Who are you routing for? #ridgeway http://t.co/WQ6RCdOhhi

The former World No. 1 also has a Mercedes Benz AMG SL55, which was one of the fastest cars of its time and remains an impressive automobile. It's widely considered to be one of the best cars Mercedes has ever produced.

Rafael Nadal promises to promote and push green mobility

Rafael Nadal at the EV6 Handover event.

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal has pledged to promote green mobility as much as he can. Green mobility aims to reduce the environmental impact of "mobility in terms of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, air pollution, and noise.”

He will be using the latest EV6 model at major tournaments like the Australian Open. The Spaniard also plans to convert all vehicles used at the Rafa Nadal Academy and Rafa Nadal Foundation into battery-powered options by 2022.

"My job naturally requires a lot of travel, and my lifestyle is not fully sustainable. But I'm determined to make the necessary changes where I can, starting with my personal use of the Kia EV6 crossover in Mallorca and beyond. I feel lucky to have the support of Kia and the new EV6 that will help drive my commitment. I would like to encourage others to join me in driving these kind of vehicles wherever possible," Nadal said.

Kia EV6 Handover Event

Kia has major plans to go big in the world of electric mobility and having Nadal on board is more than likely to help. Arthur Martins, Senior Vice President and head of Kia's Global Brand and Customer Experience Division, was pleased to hear the Spaniard's commitment to the cause.

"We at Kia strongly believe in our ethos that movement inspires ideas. The EV6 is the model that embodies this new brand ethos of ours and we feel privileged to have Rafa on our team as our global brand ambassador," Arthur Martins said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far