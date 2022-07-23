What kit bag does Rafael Nadal use? Check out who customized the Spaniard's backpack 

Former World No. 1 and 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal uses the Pure Aero Rafa 12 kit bag designed by Babolat. Featuring a mix of bold colors and bright cosmetics, the bag helps Nadal arrive at the courts completely equipped with his tennis gear.

It features two compartments that have 'Isothermal Protection' and has the capacity to hold up to five racquets each. The middle compartment is equally spacious and has room for clothes, towels and other tennis gear. It also has exterior pockets, which help to carry smaller items and accessories, as well as a vented pocket ideal for carrying shoes or dirty gear.

Students at the Rafa Nadal Foundation customized the Spaniard's kit bag, adding new esthetics which reflect the achievements of his glittering career. Babolat revealed the new design, which was also supported by KIA, who've been affiliated with Nadal for the last 18 years and have a contract with him until 2025.

The 36-year-old was delighted after getting a glimpse of his newly designed kit bag and acknowledged the efforts taken by the students at his foundation and his sponsors.

"I have some good news because the kids from my foundation, all around, they designed this amazing bag, I'm super-proud of all of them. Babolat built it and Kia supported it, it's something that makes me feel very happy," Rafael Nadal said

Rafael Nadal will return at the Canadian Open after Wimbledon SF withdrawal

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal is on course to compete in the upcoming North American hardcourt swing, including the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Masters and the US Open Championships.

The Spaniard is expected to make his return after aggravating an abdominal injury during his epic five-set win over American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano What a match between Rafael Nadal & Taylor Fritz.



Four hours & twenty minutes on the court. Rafa's abdomen was tapped up due to an injury, he lost 15 mph on his serve throughout the match, and his dad was telling him to retire.



Yet he guts it out and wins in 5 sets. Incredible. What a match between Rafael Nadal & Taylor Fritz.Four hours & twenty minutes on the court. Rafa's abdomen was tapped up due to an injury, he lost 15 mph on his serve throughout the match, and his dad was telling him to retire.Yet he guts it out and wins in 5 sets. Incredible. https://t.co/QAftIeBXol

The World No. 3 was forced to withdraw from his semi-final clash against Nick Kyrgios, ending his campaign at the All England Club and the chase for an elusive career Grand Slam in 2022.

However, Nadal is scheduled to make his return in the next few weeks as Canadian Open tournament director Eugene Lapierre confirmed that he is expected to play in the ATP Masters 1000 event.

"Nadal has made hotel reservations and he has asked us to send him a case of the balls we’re using for the tournament,” Lapierre said.

The Canadian Open starts on August 8 in Montreal, with Nadal likely to also play in the Cincinnati Masters the following week. The Spaniard will be hoping to prepare well before the US Open Championships at Flushing Meadows.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far