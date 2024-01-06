"What is this lack of confidence? He is Sir Andy Murray, not a random nobody" - Brit's doubts about interest for potential farewell tour baffle fans

Andy Murray recently stated that he feels people won't come to see his farewell tour as they would for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams. Fans online came out in support of the Brit, proving him otherwise.

Murray is considered by many as a part of the illustrious Big 4 of tennis, which also included Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic. This group of men would go on to dominate the men's game for about a decade from 2008 to 2017. Although Murray's achievements would fall short in comparison to the other three, he was constantly in contention for all the big titles.

In a recent interview, the three-time Grand Slam champion confessed that he didn't believe a lot of people would come for his farewell tour when the time comes.

"I don't know, to be honest, I probably wouldn't. As I get it more, like.. when you're Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal or Serena Williams, or whatever like these.. You know, everyone wants to see them one last time, probably not quite the same for me. So if I was announcing my farewell tour tomorrow… I'm not sure how many people would be bothered (laughs)… maybe in the UK,” Murray said via BBC 5 Live Sport.

This statement by Murray baffled fans who took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their love for the Brit. A fan was taken aback by the 36-year-old's lack of confidence and stated that tennis fans would cry when he eventually retires.

"What the hell is this lack of confidence? He is Sir Andy Murray, not a random nobody. The day he’ll retire tennis fans will cry😭," they wrote.

Another fan mentioned that they would definitely attend the farewell.

"We definitely would attend Andy, being a 3 time grand Slam champion in the era of the big three is no small feat, so keep being positive and go ahead on your farewell tour, we got you on this," they wrote.

Here are more fan reactions:

A brief look at the achievements of Andy Murray's career

Andy Murray was a member of the Big 4

Andy Murray has struggled with a lot of long-term injury issues during his career, the most prominent one involving his hip, which he underwent major surgery for. The Brit has been trying to find his previous self since 2017.

Regardless, Murray has reached the highest level of the tennis world. The 36-year-old has won three Grand Slams (two Wimbledons and one US Open), has been ranked as the No. 1 player for 41 weeks, won the Nitto ATP Finals in 2016, and is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Murray is also the only member of the Big 4 to win all these titles.

The Brit was also officially Knighted in 2019. He once stated in an interview that he felt "uncomfortable" being bestowed that honour.

"I always thought calling people 'Sir' was reserved for teachers or your elders and I felt very young to have that title. I've always felt a bit uncomfortable with that title," Murray told The National.