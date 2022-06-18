"What a laughable display" - Dutch politician on Novak Djokovic not being allowed to play US Open

Pretty much like in January during the 2022 Australian Open, the entire world has been divided once again with regards to 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

The US government recently announced fresh pandemic guidelines for the country. A few restrictions have been lifted, for example, international travelers will no longer be required to submit a negative test report. However, the rule for foreigners to show proof of vaccination against coronavirus to enter the US still stands.

This means that Djokovic, who has not taken the vaccine and neither plans to do so in the future, could miss yet another Major tournament this year. The 2022 US Open is set to begin on August 29 this year. Unless the rules are changed by then, Djokovic's only hope is to get a special exemption. But the event organizers, the United States Tennis Association (USTA), have already refused to seek exemptions from the government for unvaccinated players.

On Friday, Dutch politician Thierry Baudet took to Twitter to strongly criticize the Joe Biden Government, calling the entire episode a 'laughable display'.

"What a laughable display, if it were not so sad! Djokovic will not be allowed to participate in the US Open because he did not take his corona shots well. Grandpa Biden's American Rules. United States of China." Baudet wrote.

Thierry Baudet @thierrybaudet

telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/06… Wat een lachwekkende vertoning, als het niet zo triest zou zijn! Djokovic @DjokerNole mag straks niet meedoen met de US Open omdat hij niet braaf zijn coronaprikken nam. Amerikaanse regels van opa Biden. United States of China. Wat een lachwekkende vertoning, als het niet zo triest zou zijn! Djokovic @DjokerNole mag straks niet meedoen met de US Open omdat hij niet braaf zijn coronaprikken nam. Amerikaanse regels van opa Biden. United States of China. telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/06…

In January, one day before the Australian Open began, Djokovic was deported after failing to get an exemption from the authorities. Hence, he could not defend his title Down Under. Although the Serb was one of the favorites to win Roland Garros this year, he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Having won the previous three editions of Wimbledon, Djokovic is already the clear favorite to lift his seventh grasscourt Major title next month.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to play an exhibition event before Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have not played any other grass-court tournaments.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have confirmed their presence at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club, an exhibition event to be held from June 21 to 26. Neither of the two top players have participated in any grasscourt tournaments before Wimbledon and hence, the exhibition tournament will act as a warm-up event for them.

James Gray @jamesgraysport Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic both sign up to play the Giorgi Armani Classic at the Hurlingham Club next week.



With Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud confirmed, plus Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu possibly also involved, it could literally be bigger than any event on grass so far... Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic both sign up to play the Giorgi Armani Classic at the Hurlingham Club next week.With Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud confirmed, plus Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu possibly also involved, it could literally be bigger than any event on grass so far...

This will also be the first time that 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal will play since his triumph in Paris earlier this month. Other players who will play alongside Djokovic and Nadal are Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Lleyton Hewitt, and Xavier Malisse.

