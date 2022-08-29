"What a legend Nick Kyrgios!" - Alexander Volkanovski on Kyrgios wearing his T-shirt at US Open practice

Alexander Volkanovski has called Nick Kyrgios a 'legend' for sporting the MMA star's T-shirt during practice at the US Open.

Kyrgios, 27, will open his campaign at Flushing Meadows on Monday (August 29) night against compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. The duo have had great success in the doubles arena this year - winning titles at the Australian Open and Atlanta and reaching the Miami semifinals. However, this will be their first tour-level meeting in singles.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski, the reigning UFC Featherweight champion, has been in the limelight for his recent exploits in the sport - beating Max Holloway in the UFC 276 co-main event. This has helped him attract a bevy of fans, with Kyrgios seemingly joining the fray, which the 33-year-old MMA star duly acknowledged by tweeting:

"What a legend Nick Kyrgios!"

Nick Kyrgios is riding a purple patch at the moment. Fresh off a run to his first Major final at Wimbledon - a loss to Novak Djokovic - the World No. 25 has gone 10-2 on North American hardcourts. That includes a double at Washington D.C. and a run to the last eight at the Canadian Masters.

Could Nick Kyrgios make his Major breakthrough at US Open?

Nick Kyrgios will look to reach the second week at the US Open for the first time

Nick Kyrgios has had a 31-9 start to his 2022 campaign but has a rather poor 8-8 record at Flushing Meadows, making the third round four times.

Coming off an opening-round exit in New York last year, the 23rd seed will look to make a deep run at the tournament, especially after his exploits at Wimbledon. He's widely expected to beat his good friend and doubles partner Kokkinakis and reach the second week, where he'll face a stern test of his title credentials against top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Kyrgios has won three of his four previous meetings with the Russian - including their latest one in the Canadian Open second round three weeks ago. However, Medvedev won the pair's only Major meeting in the second round of the Australian Open this year.

If Kyrgios gets past the Round of 16, last year's semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime could await him in the last eight. The Australian has not beaten Auger-Aliassime in two previous meetings.

In the last four, Stefanos Tsitsipas could lie in wait for Kyrgios, who has won four of the pair's five previous meetings, including the last one in the Wimbledon third round this year. For his first Major title, Kyrgios could face his sternest test against 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, who is 6-3 against the Australian, including 2-1 in Majors.

It remains to be seen if the stars will align for Kyrgios to produce a memorable fortnight at Flushing Meadows.

