Jannik Sinner's monumental victory over Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open final earned the plaudits of a host of tennis stars past and present, including Rod Laver, Iga Swiatek, Matteo Berrettini, and others.

The 22-year-old Italian lifted his first-ever Grand Slam title on Sunday, overcoming a two-set deficit to trump Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. With the win, he became the first Italian man since 1976 to win a Grand Slam singles title.

In a fitting finale for an incredible Australian Open that saw a record 35 five-setters throughout the tournament, Medvedev who'd been in two already, raced to an early lead, winning the first two sets rather comfortably.

The Italian fought back in the third, outlasting Medvedev in the longer rallies. A break in Medvedev's final service game sealed the third set for the Italian.

A tilt-shift saw him capture Sets 4 and 5, to become the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic in 2008 to lift the Australian Open title.

Reacting to his incredible feat, a galaxy of stars from the tennis community poured in with congratulatory messages for the youngster on social media.

World No. 1 women's singles player Iga Swiatek took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Italian for his incredible fight behind his milestone win.

"What a match, what a fight. Congrats @janniksin," Swiatek wrote.

Sinner's compatriot Matteo Berrettini joined Swiatek with words of praise for Sinner.

Rod Laver, whom the stadium where Sinner won his first Slam is named after, also lavished praise on the youngster.

"Italian tennis is in good hands. Jannik Sinner has beaten the best to achieve his first major. With his all-round game and youth, he is bound for many more. Bad luck to Daniil, a heart-breaking loss after so much hard work this past fortnight. Thank you for the great tennis," Laver wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka also chimed in, writting:

"Congratulations to @janniksin and your team! What an incredible player he was, the evolution over the last year to now become a grand slam champion is very impressive!"

Here are a few more reactions to his emphatic victory at the 2024 Australian Open:

Compatriots Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta also congratulate Sinner

Stanislas Wawrinka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Maria Sakkari also congratulate Sinner.

Jannik Sinner dropped only 3 sets en route to his first Grand Slam title

Jannik Sinner began his campaign in Melbourne on a high, winning all his matches en route to the semi-finals in straight sets.

He beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in Round 1. In Round 2, he brushed aside Jesper De Jong 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. In Round 3, he lost only three games against Sebastian Baez, winning it 6-0, 6-1, 6-3. Up against No. 15 seed and defending semi-finalist Karen Khachnov in Round 4, Sinner won 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

In the quarterfinals against No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev, Sinner upped his game to win, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Against World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, Sinner put on a spectacular display of hitting to oust the favorite 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Despite going down two sets in the final against Daniil Medvedev, the Italian clawed back to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, to lift his first-ever Grand Slam singles title.