"What a mean-spirited line of questioning, rubbish" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios dismissing a reporter at Wimbledon press conference

One of the biggest talking points at Wimbledon this year has been Nick Kyrgios. The outspoken Australian tennis star has been making waves with his on-court exploits as well as his statements in press conferences.

The latest bit of controversy surrounding Kyrgios revolves around his outfit. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has a very strict dress code policy which adheres to the outfit being almost all white. The Australian was seen wearing a bright red Jordans cap and red shoes at SW19 this year.

Quizzed about his attire, Kyrgios responded by saying that he loves the publicity that he seems to be getting.

"Because I do what I want. I'm not above the rules. Well, I just like wearing my Jordans. But nobody else, even after Wimbledon, no one else really walks with Jordans on the court. I haven't moaned, I love it (controversy). Well, yeah, it's more attention for me. What's that saying? Any publicity is good publicity, right," Nick Kyrgios said.

Subsequently, after this press conference, fans took to Twitter to either praise Kyrgios for standing up and doing what he wanted to do or lambast him for defying the rules at Wimbledon.

"Tennis snobs need a rude awakening and i'm all for @NickKyrgios in the middle of it," one fan said.

One particular fan questioned the line of questioning by the journalist after Kyrgios won an incredible five-setter despite playing through shoulder pain.

"What a mean-spirited line of questioning. You get access to a player who's just won a cracking 5 setter and that's the best you can serve up? Rubbish. Good on Nick for retaining his composure," the fan wrote.

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz @BBCSport What a mean-spirited line of questioning. You get access to a player who's just won a cracking 5 setter and that's the best you can serve up? Rubbish. Good on Nick for retaining his composure. @BBCSport What a mean-spirited line of questioning. You get access to a player who's just won a cracking 5 setter and that's the best you can serve up? Rubbish. Good on Nick for retaining his composure.

Gin @RedDevilGin @BBCSport How can you not love this guy @BBCSport How can you not love this guy

Dan @ElCapitain82 @BBCSport I hope this man wins the whole thing. The amount of piss that would boil would be epic! @BBCSport I hope this man wins the whole thing. The amount of piss that would boil would be epic!

Trevor Lloyd @Trevorlloyd92 @BBCSport All the journalists and haters are doing is giving Kyrgios a bigger following/fanbase 🤣 he has everyone on strings. Love it @BBCSport All the journalists and haters are doing is giving Kyrgios a bigger following/fanbase 🤣 he has everyone on strings. Love it

H-BOMB @VR6_HBomb @BBCSport He’s right though. Haven’t followed a great deal of Wimbledon this year, but the name I’ve heard more than anyone else is Nick Kyrgios. Worst thing they can do is fine him, and Nike’ll probably pay it, and endorse him more. Love or hate him, he’s got the media where he wants them @BBCSport He’s right though. Haven’t followed a great deal of Wimbledon this year, but the name I’ve heard more than anyone else is Nick Kyrgios. Worst thing they can do is fine him, and Nike’ll probably pay it, and endorse him more. Love or hate him, he’s got the media where he wants them

Swollen Danube @Swollendanube @JontyRalphsmith @BBCSport Yes, we must uncover the Truth about the red sneakers and the red cap. Never has journalism been more relevant. @JontyRalphsmith @BBCSport Yes, we must uncover the Truth about the red sneakers and the red cap. Never has journalism been more relevant.

Another set of fans believed that Kyrgios must be reprimanded for defying an age-old tradition at SW19, with some of them praising the journalist for this question.

"One of the things I love about tennis is the gentle, old fashioned, well behaved nature of it. Save the loutish behaviour for football," one user tweeted.

Jo @JoBeanyb @BBCSport One of the things I love about tennis is the gentle, old fashioned, well behaved nature of it. Save the loutish behaviour for football. @BBCSport One of the things I love about tennis is the gentle, old fashioned, well behaved nature of it. Save the loutish behaviour for football.

Andy McGowan @Bobmcphail1872 @BBCSport Ooh he's edgy. All he's missing is a leather motorcycle jacket with a gang on the back called "The Rattlesnakes" and a wee toothpick hanging on his lips. @BBCSport Ooh he's edgy. All he's missing is a leather motorcycle jacket with a gang on the back called "The Rattlesnakes" and a wee toothpick hanging on his lips.

Martin @MartinW9000 @hitmanharj @BBCSport Wish his tennis was as good as his press conferences @hitmanharj @BBCSport Wish his tennis was as good as his press conferences

Premier Seafoods Ltd / kingcrab.co.uk @Premierseafoods for the interviewer here. In a world of bland sports post match interviews this was good as the guy doesn’t stop until he gets an answer. Too many sports interviews are answered with media taught responses &the press just move on to the next question. Fair play to him @BBCSport A littlefor the interviewer here. In a world of bland sports post match interviews this was good as the guy doesn’t stop until he gets an answer. Too many sports interviews are answered with media taught responses &the press just move on to the next question. Fair play to him @BBCSport A little 👏 for the interviewer here. In a world of bland sports post match interviews this was good as the guy doesn’t stop until he gets an answer. Too many sports interviews are answered with media taught responses &the press just move on to the next question. Fair play to him

Bruce Almighty @comeoutsnarlin @BBCSport Australia is ashamed and embarrassed about this guy. Sorry world. I hate to admit but almost everything in Australia is embarrassing right now. Just ignore us a for a few years please. We'll wake up. @BBCSport Australia is ashamed and embarrassed about this guy. Sorry world. I hate to admit but almost everything in Australia is embarrassing right now. Just ignore us a for a few years please. We'll wake up.

Ben Hosker @benhosker94 @BBCSport I'm all for characters in sport, especially the pantomime villains at a time where everything seems bland & sanatised, but I just can't warm to Kyrgios; the whole act seems a little bit false to me. However, it has to be said that the Wimbledon dress code is an archaic practice. @BBCSport I'm all for characters in sport, especially the pantomime villains at a time where everything seems bland & sanatised, but I just can't warm to Kyrgios; the whole act seems a little bit false to me. However, it has to be said that the Wimbledon dress code is an archaic practice.

Nick Kyrgios to face Cristian Garin in Wimbledon quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Nick Kyrgios is gearing up to face Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon this year. This will be the first meeting between the pair and the winner could potentially face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

Kyrgios has battled past Paul Jubb, Filip Krajinovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Brandon Nakashima. In his last match, Nakashima pushed him all the way but the 27-year-old survived a five-setter. Despite coming through, he was seemingly struggling with an injury to his right shoulder.

Kyrgios is yet to lose a match in five sets at Wimbledon. He has won all six matches that have gone the distance at SW19.

