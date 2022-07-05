"What a mean-spirited line of questioning, rubbish" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios dismissing a reporter at Wimbledon press conference

One of the biggest talking points at Wimbledon this year has been Nick Kyrgios. The outspoken Australian tennis star has been making waves with his on-court exploits as well as his statements in press conferences.
The latest bit of controversy surrounding Kyrgios revolves around his outfit. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has a very strict dress code policy which adheres to the outfit being almost all white. The Australian was seen wearing a bright red Jordans cap and red shoes at SW19 this year.
Quizzed about his attire, Kyrgios responded by saying that he loves the publicity that he seems to be getting.
"Because I do what I want. I'm not above the rules. Well, I just like wearing my Jordans. But nobody else, even after Wimbledon, no one else really walks with Jordans on the court. I haven't moaned, I love it (controversy). Well, yeah, it's more attention for me. What's that saying? Any publicity is good publicity, right," Nick Kyrgios said.
Subsequently, after this press conference, fans took to Twitter to either praise Kyrgios for standing up and doing what he wanted to do or lambast him for defying the rules at Wimbledon.
"Tennis snobs need a rude awakening and i'm all for @NickKyrgios in the middle of it," one fan said.
One particular fan questioned the line of questioning by the journalist after Kyrgios won an incredible five-setter despite playing through shoulder pain.
"What a mean-spirited line of questioning. You get access to a player who's just won a cracking 5 setter and that's the best you can serve up? Rubbish. Good on Nick for retaining his composure," the fan wrote.
Another set of fans believed that Kyrgios must be reprimanded for defying an age-old tradition at SW19, with some of them praising the journalist for this question.
"One of the things I love about tennis is the gentle, old fashioned, well behaved nature of it. Save the loutish behaviour for football," one user tweeted.
Nick Kyrgios to face Cristian Garin in Wimbledon quarterfinals
Nick Kyrgios is gearing up to face Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon this year. This will be the first meeting between the pair and the winner could potentially face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.
Kyrgios has battled past Paul Jubb, Filip Krajinovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Brandon Nakashima. In his last match, Nakashima pushed him all the way but the 27-year-old survived a five-setter. Despite coming through, he was seemingly struggling with an injury to his right shoulder.
Kyrgios is yet to lose a match in five sets at Wimbledon. He has won all six matches that have gone the distance at SW19.