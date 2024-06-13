"What a mess";"Just boiling down to posh misogyny" - Fans upset by Queen's Club members pursuing legal action to stop women's event

Recent reports have claimed that some members of The Queen's Club were planning to stop the proposed women's event in 2025. No women's tournament has taken place in the London event since 1973, when Olga Morozova won the singles event, while Billie Jean King and Rosemary Casals triumphed in doubles.

Over the past 51 years, only men's singles and doubles competitions have taken place in the grass-court tournament. However, the women's events are set to be revived in 2025.

A recent report from English outlet iNews said that some Queen's Club members were looking to take legal action in order to stop the women's competition from taking place. The members were reportedly not pleased that they were not consulted before the club struck a deal with the WTA for the proposed women's events in 2025.

Trending

Fans were far from pleased with the report, with one calling the situation "posh misogyny".

"British tennis scandals just boiling down to posh misogyny," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that the whole situation is a "mess" while also calling for the Rothesay International in Eastbourne to be reinstated into the WTA 500 category.

"?? What a mess might as well make Eastbourne back to a 500 (one of the best tourneys imo)," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Another fan slammed the Queen's Club's members.

"Queens Club has the oddest members n that's all I have to say for now," the fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Love British scandals are always like “we’re being misogynistic, but you’ve got to understand it’s because of the divine rules of this private club,"" one fan said.

"Oh for heavens sake they need to grow up,"one fan commented.

"See when you hate women," another fan stated.

Chris Evert is among the women's champions at Queen's Club

Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA FInals

Chris Evert is among the players to have won the women's singles title at the Queen's Club. The American won what was the second-last edition of the tournament in 1972. Evert won by thrashing Australia's Karen Krantczke 6-4, 6-0 in the final.

Margaret Court is also among the big names who have triumphed in the tournament. The Aussie won the tournament four times, in 1961, 1964, 1970 and 1971.

Billie Jean King never won the singles title at the Queen's Club Championships but was a part of the team that won all the three editions of the women's doubles event that have taken place.